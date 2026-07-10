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10 July 2026

Cross-examining AI – Episode 3: Use Of AI By Public Authorities And Key IP Issues (Podcast)

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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Explore the legal implications of AI deployment by public authorities, including the Metropolitan Police's facial recognition technology case, and examine critical intellectual property challenges facing AI developers and users in this comprehensive podcast discussion.
United Kingdom Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Martin Hevey,Jasveer Randhawa,Peter Dalton
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This is the third episode of "Cross-examining AI", HSF Kramer's podcast series on disputes and AI where we unpack the key developments that are shaping litigation. In this episode we look at the use of AI by public bodies following a recent judgment on the lawfulness of the Metropolitan Police’s live facial recognition technology, as well as discussing some of the key IP issues that AI developers and users are currently confronting. This episode is hosted by Martin Hevey, a senior associate in our disputes team, who is joined by Andrew Lidbetter and Jasveer Randhawa from our public law and regulatory team, and Peter Dalton, a partner in the cyber security and IP practices.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Cross-examining AI: Use of AI by public authorities and key IP issues

Our podcast is available on iTunesSpotify and SoundCloud and can be accessed on all devices. A new episode is released every couple of months. You can subscribe and be notified of all future episodes.

Below you can find links to our blog posts on the developments and cases covered in this podcast.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Martin Hevey
Martin Hevey
Photo of Jasveer Randhawa
Jasveer Randhawa
Photo of Andrew Lidbetter
Andrew Lidbetter
Photo of Peter Dalton
Peter Dalton
Photo of Camilla Macpherson
Camilla Macpherson
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