Cross-examining AI – Episode 3: Use Of AI By Public Authorities And Key IP Issues (Podcast)

This is the third episode of "Cross-examining AI", HSF Kramer's podcast series on disputes and AI where we unpack the key developments that are shaping litigation. In this episode we look at the use of AI by public bodies following a recent judgment on the lawfulness of the Metropolitan Police’s live facial recognition technology, as well as discussing some of the key IP issues that AI developers and users are currently confronting. This episode is hosted by Martin Hevey, a senior associate in our disputes team, who is joined by Andrew Lidbetter and Jasveer Randhawa from our public law and regulatory team, and Peter Dalton, a partner in the cyber security and IP practices.

<p><a href="https://soundcloud.com/hsfkramer" target="_blank">Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts</a> · <a href="https://soundcloud.com/hsfkramer/cross-examining-ai-ep3" target="_blank">Cross-examining AI: Use of AI by public authorities and key IP issues</a></p> <p>Our podcast is available on <a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/cross-examining-ai-use-of-ai-by-public-authorities/id1354999234?i=1000775815409" target="_blank">iTunes</a>, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/episode/31KaTVVVUDhzotyRZmoIje?si=Y5eBXDk5TVqJITIp_GnR7g" target="_blank">Spotify</a> and <a href="https://soundcloud.com/hsfkramer/cross-examining-ai-ep3?si=d40a76f089bf4d899421ea126c11ac2e&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing" target="_blank">SoundCloud</a> and can be accessed on all devices. A new episode is released every couple of months. You can subscribe and be notified of all future episodes.</p> <p>Below you can find links to our blog posts on the developments and cases covered in this podcast.</p> <ul> <li><a href="/redirection.asp?article_id=1815274&company_id=1593&redirectaddress=https://www.hsfkramer.com/notes/litigation/2026-07/civil-justice-council-publishes-update-on-consultation-responses-regarding-use-of-ai-for-preparing-court-documents" target="_blank">Civil Justice Council publishes update on consultation responses regarding use of AI for preparing court documents</a></li> <li><a href="/redirection.asp?article_id=1815274&company_id=1593&redirectaddress=https://www.hsfkramer.com/notes/publiclaw/lessons-for-ai-use-by-public-authorities-in-divisional-courts-decision-on-lawfulness-of-facial-recognition-technology" target="_blank">Lessons for AI use by public authorities in Divisional Court’s decision on lawfulness of facial recognition technology</a></li> </ul>

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Cross-examining AI: Use of AI by public authorities and key IP issues

Our podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify and SoundCloud and can be accessed on all devices. A new episode is released every couple of months. You can subscribe and be notified of all future episodes.

Below you can find links to our blog posts on the developments and cases covered in this podcast.