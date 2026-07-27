UK Government Consults On Measures To Speed Up And Simplify Competition Class Actions Regime

The government is consulting on a package of reforms to the opt-out collective proceedings (CPO) regime in the Competition Appeal Tribunal, as well as procedures for regulatory appeals...

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The government is consulting on a package of reforms to the opt-out collective proceedings (CPO) regime in the Competition Appeal Tribunal, as well as procedures for regulatory appeals and competition enforcement. This follows a call for evidence last year on the CPO regime. The key proposals for opt-out collective proceedings include:

Amendments to the threshold for certification, which the government considers to be too low;

Provisions relating to the funding of claims, including to allow damages-based agreements (which are currently prohibited for opt-out claims);

Changes to the costs rules, including to require budgets from both parties following certification; and

New powers to encourage or require mediation and a new regime for settlement offers with automatic costs consequences.

For more information see this post on our Competition Notes blog.

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