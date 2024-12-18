Recent Biologics Deals

At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.

Duality Biologics and GSK enter into an exclusive option agreement to exploit gastrointestinal cancer target, DB-1324

On December 4, 2024, Duality Biologics (“DualityBio”), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (“ADC”) therapeutics, announced an exclusive option agreement with GSK for DualityBio's ADC candidate, DB-1324, targeting gastrointestinal cancer. Currently in preclinical development, DB-1324 was developed using DualityBio's proprietary and clinically validated Duality Immune Toxin Antibody Conjugate platform. Under the agreement, GSK will pay Duality Bio a $30 million upfront and offer additional pre-option milestone payments for exclusive worldwide rights (excluding China's mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau). If GSK exercises an exclusive option to obtain a license to develop and commercialize DB-1324 worldwide (excluding mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau), DualityBio could receive up to $975 million in further milestone payments. Upon commercialization, GSK would pay tiered royalties on DB-1324's global net sales (excluding China's mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau).

Keros Therapeutics and Takeda enter into an exclusive global development and commercialization license agreement to exploit MDS and myelofibrosis asset, elritercept

On December 3, 2024, Keros Therapeutics (“Keros”) announced an exclusive global development and commercialization license agreement with Takeda for its engineered ligand trap, elritercept, for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome (“MDS”) and myelofibrosis. Elritercept is currently being tested in two phase 2 clinical trials for patients with MDS and myelofibrosis, with a phase 3 trial for MDS scheduled to begin enrollment soon. Under the agreement, Takeda will receive exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize elritercept worldwide (except in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau). Keros will receive a $200 million upfront payment and could earn $1.1 billion in development, approval, and commercial milestones. Keros is also eligible for tiered royalties on global net sales. According to Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D. Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Keros, “this global license further validates Keros' position as a leader in understanding the role of the TGF-ß family of proteins and the broad potential of this biological pathway”.

Merus and Partner Therapeutics announce an exclusive license agreement to commercialize NRG1+ cancer antibody, Zeno

On December 2, 2024 Merus N.V. (“Merus”) announced an exclusive license agreement with Partner Therapeutics (“PTx”) for the commercialization of zenocutuzumab-zbco (“Zeno”), which has the potential to be the first and only targeted therapy for patients with NRG1+ non-small cell lung and pancreatic cancer. Under the agreement, PTx will assume full US commercialization rights following a transition period. In exchange for rights granted under the license agreement, Merus will receive an upfront payment, milestone payments, and royalties on future net sales. A biologics license application for Zeno is also under review by the FDA.

Sanofi's opens new modular vaccine and biopharmaceutical facility in Singapore, its first facility of this type outside France

On November 27, 2024, Sanofi announced and launched a 800 million SGD ($595 million) modular vaccine and biopharmaceutical facility in Singapore, its first modular vaccine facility outside France. According to the announcement, this plant can rapidly switch between different vaccines and treatments in a matter of few days and “holds the potential to significantly bolster pandemic preparedness”. The facility will create 200 jobs and is set to be fully operational by mid-2026. Singapore Health Minister Ong Ye Kung emphasized the country's role in global health, its competitive tax regime, and its ability to attract international investments.

