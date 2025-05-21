Section 21 'No-Fault' Evictions To Be Abolished: What It Means For Tenants And Landlords (19 May 2025)

Major changes are on the horizon for England's private rental sector. As part of the government's Renters (Reform) Bill, Section 21 evictions - commonly...

Major changes are on the horizon for England's private rental sector. As part of the government's Renters (Reform) Bill, Section 21 evictions - commonly known as “no-fault” evictions - are set to be abolished.

This landmark change means landlords will no longer be able to evict tenants without providing a valid reason. The reform aims to create a fairer, more secure rental system, giving tenants greater stability and the confidence to challenge poor conditions or unfair rent increases without the fear of losing their home.

Why does this change matter?

The Renters' Rights Bill continues to progress through Parliament and most recently had its second reading in the House of Lords in February 2025. It is currently under detailed scrutiny in the committee stage as of 16 April 2025.

While the exact commencement date has not yet been confirmed, once implemented, all private tenancies will become assured tenancies. Fixed-term tenancies will be replaced by periodic (rolling) tenancies that continue month-to-month without an end date.

This shift is expected to impact approximately 2.3 million landlords and 11 million private renting tenants in England.

What does this mean for Landlords?

If a valid Section 21 notice is served before the new legislation comes into effect, the tenancy will not automatically convert to an assured tenancy. Landlords will have a three month window from the law's commencement to begin possession proceedings based on the Section 21 notice previously served.

Once Section 21 is abolished, landlords will no longer be able to evict tenants with a two-moth “no-fault” eviction notice. Instead, they must rely on Section 8, which requires a legal reason to evict. The government plans to expand and update the list of valid grounds for eviction, including provisions for situations where landlords wish to sell the property or move back in.

While the current regulations require landlords to meet several criteria – such as protecting the tenant's security deposit and providing gas safety and energy performance certificates – before issuing a valid Section 21 notice, the new system will adjust these requirements. Under Section 8, deposit protection will still be necessary, but gas safety and EPCs will not be required to serve a Section 8 notice.

What does this mean for tenants?

To protect tenants under the new regime, changes to Section 8 eviction rules will also be introduced.

The rent arrears threshold for mandatory eviction will increase from two months to three months (or from 8 weeks to 13 weeks for weekly tenancies).

The notice period for eviction due to rent arrears will increase from two weeks to four weeks, giving tenants more time to resolve arrears.

Landlords will still be allowed to evict tenants if they plan to sell the property or move in themselves, but this can only happen after the first 12 months of a tenancy. In these cases, at least four months' notice must be given, and the property cannot be re-let within 12 months of eviction.

Challenges Ahead

One major concern surrounding the abolition of Section 21 is the increased pressure on the court system. Since all Section 8 evictions will now need to go through the courts, there are fears that the volume of possession claims could significantly delay proceedings.

The government has acknowledged that these reforms must be supported by improvements to the courts before the full changes can be implemented. This reflects the recognition that, although Section 21 was controversial, it provided a quicker and less costly route for landlords seeking possession – benefits that may be lost under the new system.

