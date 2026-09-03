From Consultation To Publication: What Has Changed In The New NPPF?

The UK Government has published a revised National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) that introduces significant changes to planning policy, including new provisions for development around well-connected railway stations, expanded Green Belt exceptions, and stricter density requirements. While retaining much of the consultation version's structure, key modifications have been made to transitional arrangements, plan-making timelines...

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On 17th August, the Government published the new NPPF, while a lot of the structure, detail and general principles remain from the consultation version, some key changes have been made.

Freeths has reviewed the new NPPF and provide some of the key highlights and thoughts in this blog post.

What has been retained from the consultation NPPF?

Well, quite a lot actually, the general structure of the consultation version of the NPPF has been retained, insofar as the previous chronological numbered paragraphs are gone and Local Plan style policy numbers are here to stay.

The published NPPF is slightly longer than the draft version, primarily through footnotes being moved into the main text and vice versa, as well as some policies receiving expanded wording to make them easier to interpret.

We detail below some of the main policies of interest, but also important differences between the consultation version and the newly published version.

Transitionary arrangements

In terms of decision making, the NPPF is a material consideration of critical importance (paragraph 1) from the date of publication (Annex A, paragraph 1). So, any planning applications still under consideration, even if they were submitted under the premise of the December 2024 NPPF, will be considered against this new version. In light of this, development plan policies which are “materially inconsistent with national decision-making policies in this Framework should be given very limited weight” (Annex A, paragraph 2).

In respects to plan-making, we know that if an emerging Local Plan is submitted for examination by 31 December 2026, it will be assessed against the December 2024 NPPF. Any emerging Local Plan submitted after this date will be assessed against this new version. This is not laid out in the new NPPF but was announced in a Ministerial Statement on 27 November 2025 by Matthew Pennycook.

Plan-making

A key difference from the consultation version of the NPPF is that spatial development strategies need to cover a period of 25 years as opposed to 20 years as previously stated. A further change is that preparation of a new Spatial Development Strategy should be progressed no later than 7 years from adoption of the current version, this has changed from every 10 years as proposed in the consultation version of the NPPF (Policy PM1).

In a similar vein, Policy PM2 refers to Local Plans, requiring these to cover a period of no less than 10 years from adoption as opposed to 15 years in the consultation version. However, there is still a requirement to adopt a new Local Plan within 30 months of submitting a Gateway 1 self-assessment.

Sustainable development

Arguably, policies S4 and, in particular S5 are the biggest change in national planning policy in recent years. They represent a significant shift in how we will analyse development sites going forward, both from an applicant and Local Planning Authority perspective.

Policy S4 refers to development within settlements (Annex B defines a settlement and excludes hamlets and scattered groups of houses and includes towns / villages and other predominantly built-up areas) where generally speaking the wording has not changed much from the consultation version. A small change to the wording has been made, where previously it stated a development should be approved unless the proposal had an “unacceptable impact” in respect of defined issues. That has changed to a “substantial adverse impact” (Policy S4(2)(a)). While only a small change, a substantial adverse impact is a higher bar to meet for a refusal of a development proposal than an unacceptable impact. This shows how this new NPPF strongly supports development proposals within settlement boundaries.

Turning to policy S5, large parts of the wording remain the same as the consultation version of the NPPF.

Policy S5(1)(h) unlocks development opportunities around well-connected stations (including railway, underground, tram and light rail) providing your site is within reasonable walking distance of it.

The main change from the consultation version is that the policy now applies to development within the top 80 Travel to Work Areas (by Gross Value Added), rather than the top 60 identified in the consultation draft. Well-connected stations are defined in Annex B, as being served by at least four trains or trams per hour overall, or at least two train or trams per hour in any one direction.

Some of these areas are extensive. For example, the “Leeds” Travel to Work Area, will likely include multiple railway stations in relatively remote locations. On the face of Policy S5(1)(h), development around such stations may now be acceptable, provided the station is well-connected, your site is within reasonable walking distance of it, and the other policy requirements are satisfied.

Annex B defines “reasonable walking distance” as being within 800m, or around a 10-minute walk, of a well-connected station. However, the NPPF does not specify how that distance should be measured. For example, it is unclear whether the measurement should be taken from the edge of the development, the centre of a development site, or another point within the scheme. There is also uncertainty about the relevant point at the station itself, particularly for stations where one platform is within 800m, but the main entrance may be further away.

In practice we would anticipate some flexibility and no doubt it will be tested at appeal.

Policy S5(1)(j) also allows for development outside of settlements where a proposal responds to an “unmet need”. Importantly, that need is not limited to housing; it could also include, for example, industrial or commercial floorspace where there is an unmet employment need.

The policy has the potential to bring forward sites that may previously have been considered unacceptable.

We note alongside the NPPF the Housing Delivery Test results have also been published for the last two years and demonstrate authorities whose housing delivery has slipped below 75% in the last three years, thus potentially engaging the tilted balance under S5(1)(j).

Green Belt

Policy GB7 sets out development which is not inappropriate in the Green Belt. This has been expanded to allow for residential or mixed-use development within reasonable walking distance of a well-connected station (Policy GB7(1)(h)), effectively mirroring the wording in Policy S5(1)(h). As a result, where the relevant policy tests are met, planning permission should be granted without the need to demonstrate very special circumstances. Where a proposal is classed as major development, the Golden Rules in Policy GB8 must also be satisfied.

Broadly, these Golden Rules reflect the previous requirements in paragraphs 156 and 157 of the December 2024 NPPF. However, Policy GB8 now includes a further provision allowing a viability assessment (GB8(3)) to be submitted in three specific circumstances to demonstrate why a proposal cannot meet the relevant affordable housing requirements. These are:

Where the proposal is on previously developed land and is affected by costs associated with that previous development, which were not taken into account in the viability assessment that informed the development plan

Where the proposal relates to a strategic site, or

Where the development is of a wholly different type from that considered in the viability assessment that informed the development plan

It is also noted that in relation to land around well-connected stations, Policy GB3 allows for this land to be released from the Green Belt, as part of Development Plans, without the need to demonstrate exceptional circumstances.

The definition of Grey Belt no longer refers to footnote 7 restrictions. As such Grey Belt sites are defined only in relation to their contribution to 3 of the purposes of the Green Belt (a, b and d). This should make the interpretation of whether a site falls within the Grey Belt slightly more straightforward.

Design & Density

The new NPPF has a strong emphasis on design codes, guides and masterplans throughout policies DP1 – DP4, it is also interesting to note how the Design and Placemaking PPG is referenced heavily throughout, although at the time of the NPPF publication we note this has not been published in its final version. Clearly, while various developments and sites could potentially now gain support in principle through this version of the NPPF, this will not be at the expense of the quality of design and appearance.

Policies L2 and L3 specifically refer to densities and how development proposals should make the most effective use of land. The use of previously developed land, airspace (i.e. upward extensions to properties) and utilising residential curtilages (where a proposal does not occupy more than twice the footprint of all the existing buildings on the site and following the development, would retain at least 50% of the non-developed area within the curtilage of the existing buildings) to provide new dwellings is given substantial weight under Policy L2.

Densities have been set out for land around well-connected stations with at least 35 dwellings per hectare (“dph”) required, with higher densities of at least 45dph where there is double the frequency of trains, as per the definition of a well-connected station (Policy L3). While these guidelines are welcomed, each of these densities have dropped by 5dph each from the consultation version of the NPPF.

Concluding thoughts

The changes in this new NPPF are a big shift in how we evaluate the prospects of development.

It will be fascinating to experience how these new policies are approached from both an applicant and Local Planning Authority perspective, particularly around out of settlement and Green Belt sites. It is likely that we will see the application of these policies tested through both appeals and potentially the Courts.

This NPPF is clearly pro-development and seeks to deliver, amongst other things, further housing sites with the hope that this will accelerate housing delivery. It has provided us with perhaps cautious optimism. Although these changes are positive and significant, we are sure it will take a while for the dust to settle and some of these new policies to be tested thoroughly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.