Sustainable Tourism In Tunisia

Tourism is a vital sector in the global economy, contributing significantly to the economic strength of a country. It plays a pivotal role in cultural exchange and in showcasing each nation's historical heritage. The sector stimulates growth across various industries, including transport, hospitality, crafts, agriculture and construction, and it makes a substantial financial contribution to national economies.

The Tunisian Government has implemented a number of strategies, including the 2023 - 2025 Tourism Recovery Plan, which aims to diversify tourism offerings, promote sustainable practices, and tap into emerging markets.

Tunisia boasts a rich cultural heritage, with eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Carthage, El Djem Amphitheatre, and the Medina of Tunis. The country's history reflects influences from Phoenician, Roman, Arab, Ottoman and French civilisations, attracting millions of international visitors each year. Tunisia's historical sites span thousands of years; these well-preserved ruins not only serve as invaluable archaeological resources but also make Tunisia one of the most culturally rich countries in Africa.

Earlier this year, Soliane Teguia, the Minister for Tourism, launched a new advertising campaign targeting the European market under the slogan: "Live the Moment. Live the Moment of Tunisia."

In response to growing global demand for more responsible and environmentally friendly tourism, focused on health and well-being, Tunisia is gradually positioning itself as a leading Mediterranean destination. Its modern legal framework, exceptional natural resources, and investment incentives create a favourable environment for the development of high-value-added projects.

Tourism provides diverse employment opportunities, from tour guides and hotel staff to artisans and food vendors. It also fosters the development of transferable skills, such as language learning, customer service, and entrepreneurship. The sector creates job opportunities for many Tunisians, especially young people and women, that may not be readily available in other industries.

Tunisia offers a wide range of tourist experiences: from coastal beaches and desert adventures to unique and ancient historical sites rarely found elsewhere.

A Legal Framework Favourable to Foreign Investment

Under Law No. 2016-71 on investment, foreign investors are free to launch tourism projects in Tunisia, with:

Full freedom to invest in sectors related to alternative tourism

The right to repatriate profits and capital in foreign currencies

A one-stop shop to facilitate administrative procedures via the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA)

Tax incentives and investment premiums in inland or environmentally sensitive areas

Eligible and Strongly Encouraged Projects

Tunisian authorities actively promote innovative and sustainable tourism projects, notably:

Eco-lodges and eco-friendly accommodation

Health resorts combining comfort, preventative care, and alternative medicine

Thalassotherapy centres, a sector already internationally recognised

Wellness retreats (e.g. yoga, meditation, nutrition, detox)

These activities are part of the National Sustainable Tourism Strategy for 2035, developed with support from the European Union.

Legal and Environmental Safeguards

Tunisian legislation ensures a balance between economic development and environmental protection, through:

Mandatory environmental impact assessments for sensitive projects (e.g. coastal zones, oases, and mountain regions)

A dedicated legal framework for thalassotherapy (Law No. 2001-83), including quality standards and medical oversight

Streamlined medical visa procedures for international clients seeking care or wellness services

Tunisia thus provides a stable legal framework, rich natural resources, and considerable economic potential for developers in sustainable and wellness tourism. Combining impact-driven opportunity with profitability, it represents a strategic destination for tomorrow's tourism leaders.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.