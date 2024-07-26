International Restructuring Newswire Q3 | 2024

To our clients and friends:

With this issue, I am pleased to have the opportunity to congratulate my partner and co-head of the Norton Rose Fulbright restructuring group, Scott Atkins, on an extremely successful three-year term as president of INSOL International. INSOL is the leading global organization of insolvency professionals.

Scott was instrumental in developing a comprehensive strategic review of INSOL through the landmark INSOL 2030 Strategic Plan and by leading several new future-shaping initiatives to enable INSOL to continue to serve its members in the decade to come.

Scott led the INSOL conferences in London 2022, in Tokyo 2023 and, most recently, in San Diego 2024. These were milestone events for INSOL, including celebrating INSOL's 40th anniversary and driving membership growth to a record 12,300 members from over 108 countries.

As the co-leader of our Restructuring group, Scott provides a fantastic global perspective to help us advise our clients through these turbulent times. Scott's clear and strategic leadership will be invaluable as the world realigns around geopolitical and technological disruption.

Enjoy our new issue,

Howard Seife

Global Co-Head of Restructuring

New York

In the news

INSOL International Annual Conference

May 22–24, 2024

Norton Rose Fulbright was a main sponsor of INSOL's annual conference in San Diego. Our team had a large cross-border group in attendance with representation from our offices in the US, Germany, the Netherlands, UK, Singapore and Australia. Over 700 professionals representing more than 300 firms from 60 countries attended the weeklong conference of ancillary meetings and exceptional conference programming.

International Insolvency Institute

June 9-11, 2024

Scott Atkins (Sydney), Meiyen Tan (Singapore), Mark Craggs (London) and Omar Salah (Amsterdam) attended International Insolvency Institute's 24th annual conference in Singapore. The annual conference is the premier international insolvency conference for practitioners, academics, and members of the judiciary

Australian Banking Association Annual Conference

June 24, 2024

Natasha Toholka (Melbourne) moderated a panel session at the ABA's annual conference in Melbourne. Panellists included Shayne Elliott, CEO of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Peter Gartlan, CEO of Financial Counselling Australia. The panel discussed customer resilience.

R3 & INSOL Europe - International Restructuring Conference

June 27, 2024

Prof. Omar Salah (Amsterdam) participated on a panel a the 18th annual R3 & INSOL Europe Conference on cross-border restructuring in London. The conference is co-hosted by the UK trade body, R3, and its European-wide equivalent, INSOL Europe. Omar's panel spoke on parallel restructuring proceedings called "Multi-process restructurings - Unlocking Opportunities: Strategies for Success in the Evolving European Restructuring and Special Situations Market.

WHOA Training: Legal Restructuring Expert

July 4-5, 2024

The Centre for Professional Legal Education (CPO), which is part of the Radboud University, Nijmegen, organized a professional executive education in Amsterdam for the training of legal restructuring expert (juridische herstructureringsdeskundige) under the Dutch WHOA. Prof. Omar Salah and Judge Ruud Hermans were the course organizers and they lectured the course together with a team of experts in this field.

Advanced Real Estate Law Course

July 11-13, 2024

Ryan Manns (Dallas) spoke at the 46th Annual Advanced Real Estate Law Course in San Antonio where he gave a bankruptcy update. The conference was co-sponsored by the Real Estate, Probate and Trust Law Section of the State Bar of Texas.

International Insolvency Institute

Francisco Vazquez (New York) was invited to join the International Insolvency Institute (III). The III is a global membership of leading practitioners, academics, judges, and financial industry professionals with expertise in international insolvency law and practice to improve law and practice related to domestic and international insolvencies and restructurings in order to promote economic wellbeing, investment and the efficient administration of justice.

INSOL International - 2024 Fellowship Class

Laura Johns (Sydney) and Francisco Vazquez (New York) have been named Fellows in INSOL International's 2024 class of inductees. They are members of a class of 24 new Fellows worldwide who have completed the Global Insolvency Practice Course, INSOL's pre-eminent advanced educational qualification focusing on international insolvency.

Sydney University Law School

July 2024

David Goldman (Sydney) met with a delegation of regulators from Shenzhen Province, the Commonwealth Inspector General in Bankruptcy and local academics at Sydney University Law School to discuss the recent in introduction in Shenzhen of China's first personal insolvency system.

UNSW Law School

June—August 2024

From June to August this year David Goldman (Sydney) is running the postgraduate corporate insolvency course at UNSW Law School, in his capacity as Adjunct Associate Professor. Students were pleased to receive a guest lecture from Scott Atkins on his work as former President of INSOL and international insolvency initiatives he has been involved in.

Women in Insolvency and Restructuring Victoria (WIRV)

Awarded Gender Diversity Organisation of the Year Award for 2024 by WIRV in Australia. This award is to recognise organisations in the insolvency and restructuring industry that demonstrate a balance of gender diversity and commitment to progression of women within their business and more broadly within the industry

