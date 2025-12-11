ARTICLE
11 December 2025

Gambling Commission Fine Of £825,000 Including For Sanctions Screening Failures

The UK's Gambling Commission has fined Done Brothers (Cash Betting) Limited, trading as Betfred £825,000.
While much of the fine relates to player welfare and AML issues, it is being reported that part of the fine relates to the lack of an "effective policy for identifying and handling customers who might be subject to financial sanctions".

This is not the first fine by the Gambling Commission related to sanctions compliance, as two other operators were fined in April 2024.

