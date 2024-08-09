Executive Summary

A leading international investment banking and capital markets firm with a US-led market data team sought a provider capable of handling the run-the-bank activities of their Real-Time Distribution System (RTDS). The in-house team can focus on changing the bank and specialist project activities. They approached CJC to deploy a resilient and reliable RTDS environment. The resulting market data architecture quadrupled data speeds with greater throughput, larger capacities, increased resilience, and improved infrastructure visibility. CJC's intervention enabled the firm to handle higher traffic volumes and provided a more robust and reliable system, significantly enhancing its operational resilience and efficiency. The firm already engaged with a US-based Managed Service provider but had experienced issues with their limited staffing levels.

The Challenge

The market data system was a global RTDS platform comprised of four main full-tick EDGE feeds with 750,000 caches and four 25,000 cache servers. The environment was hosted in Equinix data centres, two in New York, two in London, and one in Hong Kong. Parts of the infrastructure were becoming unreliable due to growing capacity requirements, causing user issues.

Upon inspection, CJC identified the capacity limitations that stemmed from physical and software constraints. This accurate prediction of upcoming capacity limits highlighted the need for significant improvements to ensure system reliability and performance.

Outcome

Not only did the investment banking and capital markets firm successfully migrate to a new, more resilient and transparent global datacentre with the latest version of RTDS, it achieved this without impacting day-to-day business revenue-generating operations. Overall, the project provided an all-round software, hardware, and network improvements with IT support and alert notifications are now available 24x7x365.

Technical service-level improvements included:

A robust and dependable RTDS environment.

The capacity to withstand high market data and traffic volumes.

Quadrupled RTDS speed and throughput from more than 4M UPS.

Quadrupled the backbone system's capacity to 40 GB.

