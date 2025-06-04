ARTICLE
4 June 2025

Distributors Are Now Accepting Evidence Submissions For The Gate 2 Readiness Criteria

Last month, Ofgem made its decision on the main package of connections reforms known as TM04+.

As part of these reforms, in-scope projects must provide evidence that they meet the new Readiness Criteria by making a readiness declaration with supporting evidence. This includes distribution-connected generation and storage projects above the TIA threshold.

National Energy System Operator (NESO) has now published an Evidence Submission Handbook designed to support project developers with the evidence required to support a readiness declaration. The Energy Networks Association has also published guidance on evidence submission on its website. This includes specific details relating to each Distribution Network Operator (DNO).

DNOs began accepting readiness declarations and evidence submissions earlier this week. If you are developing a relevant project and you have not heard from your DNOs, you should contact them now.

