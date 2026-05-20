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20 May 2026

Síobhra Rush Speaks To RTÉ News On The Rights And Responsibilities In Taking Time Off Work (Video)

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Understanding the legal framework around annual leave is crucial for maintaining positive workplace relationships. Employers must navigate their obligations while respecting employee rights...
United Kingdom Employment and HR
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When it comes to taking time off work, what employees and employers want does not always align. It’s vital that employers understand their legal responsibility, their employees rights, and have clear policies in place on annual leave.

Síobhra Rush spoke to Adam Maguire on RTÉ Radio 1 Morning Ireland, discussing employee's rights and entitlements.

Read some of Síobhra’s comments in RTÉ News’ latest article, and watch the full interview below. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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