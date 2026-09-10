What A Second Post-Mortem Can Reveal (Video)

Facing an allegation of murder or manslaughter is one of the most traumatic experiences a person, and their family, can endure. For those under investigation, the legal process can feel bewildering, yet the consequences can be life changing. And, for loved ones, particularly where someone is remanded in custody, the sense of helplessness can be overwhelming.

Olliers Solicitors is nationally recognised as an outstanding criminal defence law firm – partnering legal brilliance with unmatched client care. We specialise in defending corporate and financial fraud, regulatory offences, serious crime, sexual offences, professional discipline and motoring offences. We have a formidable reputation for our pro-active approach to pre-charge engagement.

Facing an allegation of murder or manslaughter is one of the most traumatic experiences a person, and their family, can endure. For those under investigation, the legal process can feel bewildering, yet the consequences can be life changing. And, for loved ones, particularly where someone is remanded in custody, the sense of helplessness can be overwhelming.

In such cases, forensic evidence, especially the findings of a post-mortem (autopsy), often plays a pivotal role in determining what really happened. But what if one examination of the body isn’t enough? How accurate are post-mortems? Can cause of death be wrong? These are natural questions when so much depends on a single medical report.

While post-mortems are essential, they are not infallible, and in some cases, one examination is simply not enough.

Here, we explain what a second post-mortem can reveal and why having a specialist defence team is so crucial. We cover when and why a second examination is ordered, what new insights it can provide (from cause of death disputes to timing of injuries and beyond), and how it can impact a murder or manslaughter case. By the end, you’ll understand not only the science and procedure of second post-mortems, but also why instructing a heavyweight criminal defence specialist (as opposed to a general or duty solicitor) is absolutely vital if you or someone you care about is facing a homicide allegation.

At Olliers Solicitors, we have defended allegations of murder and manslaughter since the 1980s, acting in over 100 murder trials and many of the most complex homicide investigations across England and Wales. Our experience has repeatedly shown that a second postmortem, properly requested and conducted by an independent expert, can fundamentally change the direction of a case.

We are a ranked as a Top Tier Firm by both the Legal 500 and Chambers Directory and we are a Times Best Law Firm. Since 2011 we have won Crime Team of the Year at the Manchester Legal Awards on eight occasions.

Here we explain what a second post-mortem can reveal, why it matters, and why early instruction of a team that specialises in defending allegations of murder and manslaughter, not a general criminal solicitor, is critical.

Why a Second Post-Mortem Is Ordered

In a murder case post-mortem, the first examination is conducted as a matter of routine, usually by an experienced forensic pathologist instructed by the coroner (often at the request of the police). This initial post-mortem aims to establish the cause of death and gather any evidence of foul play. However, one post-mortem isn’t always the end of the story. There are scenarios where a second post-mortem is ordered before the deceased is laid to rest. But why would a second post-mortem be ordered?

Firstly, it’s important to dispel a myth: it’s not automatic for the defence to get a second post-mortem. Unlike what television dramas might suggest, a defendant cannot insist on a second autopsy as of right. In England and Wales, the coroner has legal control over the body from the time of death until the inquest or release for funeral, and any further examination requires the coroner’s permission. We have acted in cases where the lawyer for a co-accused has casually confirmed that they will be exercising their right to a second postmortem, only to be advised in very clear terms that there is no such entitlement and that any such request must be properly justified. This is not only extremely embarrassing for the defence team but has the potential to severely prejudice the defence case.

So, a second post-mortem will only be ordered when there is good reason. Typically, such reasons include:

An Identified Suspect: If someone has been arrested or charged with a murder offence, it becomes more likely that a second post-mortem will be considered. The defence team may request an independent examination to verify the findings of the first. In fact, it’s common practice in murder cases that once a suspect is in the frame, a second post-mortem is considered to safeguard the suspect’s right to challenge the evidence. Police and coroners anticipate this; in many cases, the coroner will delay releasing the body for burial if a suspect is charged, specifically to allow time for a possible defence examination. This ensures that the forensic pathology evidence can be tested by both sides. It’s about fairness as well as thoroughness.

If someone has been arrested or charged with a murder offence, it becomes more likely that a second post-mortem will be considered. The defence team may request an independent examination to verify the findings of the first. In fact, it’s common practice in murder cases that once a suspect is in the frame, a second post-mortem is considered to safeguard the suspect’s right to challenge the evidence. Police and coroners anticipate this; in many cases, the coroner will delay releasing the body for burial if a suspect is charged, specifically to allow time for a possible defence examination. This ensures that the forensic pathology evidence can be tested by both sides. It’s about fairness as well as thoroughness. Concerns About the First Autopsy Results: Sometimes the initial post-mortem leaves unanswered questions or raises issues. For example, the first pathologist might report the cause of death as “undetermined” or provide an opinion that the defence finds questionable. If there is a cause of death dispute, say, doubt over exactly how the person died or what injuries were truly fatal, a second examination may be warranted to seek clarity. We often see requests for a second post-mortem when the circumstances of the death are particularly complex, or if the initial findings don’t seem to align with other evidence in the case.

Sometimes the initial post-mortem leaves unanswered questions or raises issues. For example, the first pathologist might report the cause of death as “undetermined” or provide an opinion that the defence finds questionable. If there is a cause of death dispute, say, doubt over exactly how the person died or what injuries were truly fatal, a second examination may be warranted to seek clarity. We often see requests for a second post-mortem when the circumstances of the death are particularly complex, or if the initial findings don’t seem to align with other evidence in the case. New Evidence or Theories: Investigations evolve. It’s possible that after the first post-mortem, new evidence comes to light. For instance, perhaps a suspect, during police interview, gives an account that wasn’t known earlier (“I found the victim already collapsed,” or “We struggled and they fell”). Forensic investigators may discover something (like suspicious substances, weapon evidence, or CCTV) that calls into question the initial conclusions. In such cases, a second post-mortem might be ordered to explore these new leads. Essentially, if a new theory of how the death occurred emerges, whether from the defence or prosecution, a fresh examination of the body might be the only way to confirm or refute it.

Investigations evolve. It’s possible that after the first post-mortem, new evidence comes to light. For instance, perhaps a suspect, during police interview, gives an account that wasn’t known earlier (“I found the victim already collapsed,” or “We struggled and they fell”). Forensic investigators may discover something (like suspicious substances, weapon evidence, or CCTV) that calls into question the initial conclusions. In such cases, a second post-mortem might be ordered to explore these new leads. Essentially, if a new theory of how the death occurred emerges, whether from the defence or prosecution, a fresh examination of the body might be the only way to confirm or refute it. Preserving Evidence for Court: Particularly when the defence requests it, the rationale for a second post-mortem is to preserve the defendant’s fair trial rights. Remember, once the body is buried or cremated, the opportunity for any further physical examination is lost forever. So, if there’s any indicationthat a re-examination could be vital to the defence, it should be done before the body is re-leased. On a practical note, a second post-mortem is usually ordered as soon as possible (guidance suggests ideally within 28 days of the death) to avoid unnecessary delay and to respect the family’s wish for a timelyfuneral. And the coroner will only approve a second invasive examination if the circumstances truly justify it balancing the advancement of justice with the need to avoid additional trauma to the deceased’s relatives.

In summary, a second post-mortem is ordered only when one post-mortem is not enough to answer all the critical questions about how the person died. It’s a safeguard in the justice system: used sparingly, but absolutely crucial when the outcome of the case may turn on forensic details that merit a closer look.

This is why timing and specialist legal judgment are crucial.

Independent Pathologists and Defence Rights

A frequent question is: can defence request a second postmortem? The answer is yes, but only through the coroner and only where the request is properly justified.

Defence solicitors must explain why a second examination is necessary to ensure a fair trial. Where permission is granted, the defence will instruct an independent pathologist, entirely separate from the prosecution.

The role of the independent pathologist defence expert is to provide an objective medical opinion. In many instances, this involves a detailed review of photographs, scans, histology, and toxicology rather than a full second dissection. Where further physical examination is required, it must be done promptly and respectfully.

Cause of Death vs Contributing Factors

One of the most important distinctions in homicide cases is between cause of death and contributing factors.

The prosecution must prove that the defendant’s actions were a substantial cause of death. However, a post-mortem may also reveal:

Pre-existing medical conditions

Natural disease processes

Drug or alcohol toxicity

Complications independent of any alleged assault

A second post-mortem can clarify whether death was directly caused by the alleged act or whether other factors played a significant role. This distinction can be decisive when determining whether a case proceeds as murder, manslaughter, or at all.

It is important to remember that medical conclusions are expert opinions, not absolute facts.

Injuries, Timing and Alternative Explanations

Second post-mortems often focus on injury analysis and timing. This can include:

Whether injuries occurred before or after death

Whether injuries are consistent with the prosecution narrative

Whether injuries could have been caused by accident, collapse, or self-defence

For example, injuries initially attributed to violence may later be shown to be consistent with a fall. Bruising may pre-date the alleged incident entirely. Internal injuries may not align with the mechanism suggested by the prosecution.

Even where alternative explanations are not definitive, their existence may introduce reasonable doubt.

Medical Disputes in Murder Cases

People often ask: how accurate are postmortems? While generally reliable, post-mortems are not immune to error or interpretation.

Disagreement between forensic pathologists is not unusual in complex murder cases, particularly where death involves multiple factors or subtle findings. This leads to another common question: what happens if pathologists disagree?

When experts disagree, the court must decide which evidence it prefers. For the defence, this can be powerful. If respected medical professionals cannot agree on how someone died, it becomes much harder for the prosecution to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

How New Findings Affect Charges

New findings from a second post-mortem can significantly affect the legal position. They may:

Undermine a murder charge by weakening causation or intent

Support a reduction from murder to manslaughter

Strengthen arguments for accident or self-defence

In some cases, lead to charges being dropped entirely

Early identification of forensic weaknesses can shape defence strategy long before trial and influence decisions made by the CPS.

Challenges to Prosecution Medical Evidence

So, can postmortem results be challenged? Absolutely.

A second post-mortem allows the defence to test and, where appropriate, challenge the prosecution’s forensic pathology evidence. This includes exposing uncertainty, alternative interpretations, or gaps in the original examination.

Challenging forensic pathology evidence requires experience, confidence, and access to the right experts.

Why Specialist Legal Teams Request a Second Examination

Requesting a second post-mortem is a strategic decision. It must be made quickly and correctly.

Too often, defendants are initially represented by duty solicitors or general criminal lawyers who are not geared up for heavyweight homicide cases. By the time a specialist is instructed, the opportunity for a second examination may already be lost.

Specialist lawyers:

Identify forensic issues immediately

Act before the body is released

Instruct the right independent experts

Integrate medical evidence into a wider defence strategy This is why early instruction of a specialist homicide defence team is critical.

Why would a second post-mortem be carried out? A second post-mortem may be carried out where there is uncertainty or dispute about the findings of the first examination. This commonly arises in murder and manslaughter cases once a suspect has been identified. The purpose is to ensure accuracy and fairness, particularly where cause of death, timing of injuries, or alternative explanations require further investigation. The coroner must be satisfied that further examination is necessary and proportionate.

Can the defence request a second post-mortem? Yes. The defence can request a second post-mortem through the coroner. There is no automatic right. The request must be justified, made promptly, and supported by clear reasoning. Where approved, the defence will instruct an independent forensic pathologist to review or examine the evidence.

Does a second post-mortem change the cause of death? Sometimes. A second post-mortem may confirm, refine, or challenge the original findings. Even where the overall cause of death remains unchanged, new findings may highlight contributing factors or uncertainty that significantly affects legal responsibility. Conflicting expert opinions may ultimately be resolved by a jury.

How often do post-mortems get findings wrong? Most post-mortems are competently conducted, but they are not infallible. There may be limitations or questionable conclusions, particularly in complex cases. Errors are more commonly related to interpretation than obvious mistakes, this is why second opinions are an important safeguard in serious criminal cases.

Will the family be informed of further examinations? Yes. The coroner will inform the family if a second post-mortem is requested and approved. While family consent is not required, coroners are sensitive to the distress caused by delay and additional examination. Communication is handled carefully, and examinations are carried out as quickly and respectfully as possible.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.