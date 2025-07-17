ARTICLE
17 July 2025

Doing Business In The United Kingdom

F
Fasken

Contributor

Fasken logo
Fasken is a leading international law firm with more than 700 lawyers and 10 offices on four continents. Clients rely on us for practical, innovative and cost-effective legal services. We solve the most complex business and litigation challenges, providing exceptional value and putting clients at the centre of all we do. For additional information, please visit the Firm’s website at fasken.com.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
With a politically stable and business-friendly environment, combined with a strategic time zone and English-speaking workforce, the country is the ideal destination for your business expansion.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Laura Bradley,Leon Miller,Emily Smith
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Doing Business in the United Kingdom

The UK, boasting the world's sixth-largest economy, is not just a global financial hub, but also a leader in pharmaceuticals and life sciences, aerospace, green technology, climate tech, and AI.

With a politically stable and business-friendly environment, combined with a strategic time zone and English-speaking workforce, the country is the ideal destination for your business expansion.

Whether you're considering acquiring an existing business, starting from scratch, or forming a joint venture, Fasken's Doing Business in the United Kingdom provides concise and practical advice on the best strategies. Learn about the advantages of the UK's capital markets, including the prestigious London Stock Exchange, and how they can help you raise capital efficiently.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Laura Bradley
Laura Bradley
Photo of Leon Miller
Leon Miller
Photo of Lucinda Patrick-Patel
Lucinda Patrick-Patel
Photo of Emily Smith
Emily Smith
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More