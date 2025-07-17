Doing Business in the United Kingdom

The UK, boasting the world's sixth-largest economy, is not just a global financial hub, but also a leader in pharmaceuticals and life sciences, aerospace, green technology, climate tech, and AI.

With a politically stable and business-friendly environment, combined with a strategic time zone and English-speaking workforce, the country is the ideal destination for your business expansion.

Whether you're considering acquiring an existing business, starting from scratch, or forming a joint venture, Fasken's Doing Business in the United Kingdom provides concise and practical advice on the best strategies. Learn about the advantages of the UK's capital markets, including the prestigious London Stock Exchange, and how they can help you raise capital efficiently.

