Redefining Workplace Flexibility: Harmonizing Corporate Culture And Employee Satisfaction

In the move toward more in-office presence, organizations must balance business needs with employees' expectations.

Mainstream headlines have been saying it for months: Employers around the world are increasingly expecting employees to return to the office after witnessing a period of high remote-work levels in recent years. On average, 31% of employees globally are now fully onsite, driven by employers' belief that face-to-face interactions boost employee engagement (Figure 1). However, this shift has its contentions.

WTW's 2024 Flexible Work Arrangements Survey, which included responses from more than 1,200 organizations around the world, indicates that, while in-person work is believed to enhance team engagement and strengthen corporate culture, employers also value remote work for promoting work-life balance and attracting specific talent profiles. This dichotomy creates a balancing act between corporate and personal needs that, if not managed thoughtfully, could lead to higher attrition rates.

Additional insights indicate a complex landscape in which the push for in-office presence is met with varying degrees of acceptance across different regions and job functions. For example, while companies in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada are advocating for more in-person work, they are seeing a preference among employees for fewer in-office days. This divergence underscores the importance of understanding the company's culture when shaping flexible work policies.

Moreover, the data suggests that flexible work models aren't just about where employees work, but also about how they work. Companies are increasingly adopting differentiated remote working policies based on job functions, recognizing that a one-size-fits-all approach is ineffective. As we delve into the key market highlights, these nuances will become even more apparent, offering a comprehensive view of the global flexible work model landscape.

Inconsistencies in mandatory onsite presence

Trends in onsite presence and remote policies vary across key markets. Globally, more than 50% of employers have formal policies requiring employees to be in the office for two to four days per week. However, the actual implementation varies significantly across regions (Figure 2).

In the United States, companies request a minimum of three in-office days, but observe an average of two days, despite having one of the highest onsite populations (34%). This suggests a disconnect between corporate expectations and employee preferences, reflecting the broader tension between organizational needs and personal flexibility.

In contrast, Mexico leads with 41% of employees fully onsite, followed closely by the Philippines at 36% and Germany at 29%. These countries demonstrate higher compliance with in-office policies, potentially influenced by company culture.

Local context in shaping flexible work policies is underscored by the data. Countries like Canada and the United Kingdom, where the average days in the office fall short of the desired number, highlight the challenge of implementing a one-size-fits-all policy. This suggests that flexible work policies need to be tailored to fit the unique needs and circumstances of each market to achieve the best outcomes.

How organizations are rethinking their flexible work models

As companies continue refining their flexible work policies, half of employees (50%) are working in a hybrid model, with 31% being fully onsite and 19% working remotely most of the time. Organizations are increasingly adopting differentiated remote work policies based on job function. For example, companies have specific remote work policies for:

Commercial roles (36%)

Core corporate services (28%)

Roles with digital profiles (18%)

This tailored approach allows organizations to balance the need for in-person collaboration with the flexibility required for specific job functions.

Moreover, the survey revealed that most organizations (60%) allow employees to choose their remote workdays without restrictions, while 25% have set rules for remote working days or periods. This reflects a broader trend of accommodating employee preferences to enhance satisfaction and productivity.

60 % of organizations globally allow employees to choose their remote workdays without restrictions

However, despite the noise around differentiated salary policies for remote and onsite workers, an overwhelming majority (96%) of employers maintain uniform compensation irrespective of work location. Additionally, more than one-third of organizations provide financial support to remote workers to cover home office expenses, with 39% doing so as required by local law, and 16% offering between $20 and $150 USD monthly. While this highlights a growing recognition of the costs associated with remote work, nearly half of employers (45%) do not offer any such compensation.

Develop a balanced strategy for your organization

To successfully navigate the evolving landscape of flexible work models, there are several strategies for organizations to prioritize.

Rethink and tailor flexible work policies

Flexible work models are here to stay, and it's crucial for organizations to continually reassess and customize their policies to meet the needs of various job functions and market conditions. This includes offering flexibility in terms of work hours and remote workdays, while ensuring alignment with corporate goals and employee expectations.

By adopting a tailored approach, organizations can address the unique demands of different roles and regions, thereby fostering a more engaged and productive workforce. For instance, companies may offer more remote work options for digital roles while emphasizing in-person collaboration for commercial functions.

Prioritize the employee experience

To bridge the gap between corporate objectives and employee needs, organizations must focus on enhancing the employee experience. This involves seeking regular feedback, evolving wellbeing initiatives and ensuring that support systems are in place to help employees balance their personal and professional lives effectively.

By prioritizing employee experience, companies can improve job satisfaction and reduce attrition. For example, implementing flexible work hours and providing mental health resources can significantly impact employee morale and retention. Moreover, recognizing and addressing the specific needs of different demographics within the workforce can lead to a more inclusive and supportive work environment.

Revamp rewards and employee benefits

Motivating employees to return to the office requires a comprehensive approach to rewards and benefits. This could include offering incentives for in-office attendance, providing financial support for remote work expenses, and ensuring that compensation policies are fair and consistent across different work models.

By addressing these areas, organizations can foster a more engaged and motivated workforce. Additionally, transparent communication about the benefits of in-person work and how it aligns with career development opportunities can motivate employees to embrace a balanced work model.

Developing a tailored strategy, informed by the latest data insights, supports organizations in their efforts to balance the need for in-person collaboration with the flexibility required for specific roles, thereby fostering an engaged workforce.