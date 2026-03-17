High Council For The Protection Of Cultural Assets Principle Decision Published In The Official Gazette

The Principle Decision No. 4032 on the Implementations on Adjacent Parcels of Immovable Properties Registered as Cultural Assets Requiring Protection Located Outside Conservation Areas and Whose Protection Zones Have Not Yet Been Determined (“Principle Decision”), adopted at the meeting of the High Council for the Protection of Cultural Assets (“High Council”) dated 26.02.2026 and numbered 133, was published in the Official Gazette dated 10.03.2026 and numbered 33192.

As is known, principle decisions adopted by the High Council for the Protection of Cultural Assets constitute binding regulatory acts established to ensure nationwide uniformity in practices concerning the protection of cultural assets and to standardize the conservation approach. These decisions are regarded as normative instruments of a higher order, which determine the fundamental framework guiding the evaluation and decision-making processes of the Regional Councils for the Protection of Cultural Assets operating in different regions, provide direction for implementation, and set out the general principles of conservation.

Through the aforementioned Principle Decision, the High Council aims to prevent uncontrolled and unplanned construction in the vicinity of registered cultural assets and to preserve the visual integrity and silhouette of such assets.

Accordingly, with respect to immovable properties that have been registered as cultural assets requiring protection but whose protection zones have not yet been determined, it has been stipulated that the relevant Regional Councils for the Protection of Cultural Assets shall promptly identify such protection zones and ensure that the necessary administrative procedures are completed without delay.

Furthermore, it has been stipulated that any implementation to be carried out on surrounding parcels that are adjacent to registered cultural assets located outside conservation areas, or that are deemed to be in direct interaction with such assets, shall not be undertaken without obtaining the opinion of the relevant Regional Council for the Protection of Cultural Assets, where the protection zone has not yet been determined.

This regulation aims to ensure that registered cultural assets are protected in a comprehensive way, taking into account both the assets themselves and their surrounding environment.