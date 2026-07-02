Turkey Asset Repatriation Regime

Introduction

The Turkish Government took a new step in attracting more foreign investment into Turkey. Provisional article 19 has been added to the Law No. 5520 on Corporate Tax with a view to improving the new asset repatriation regime until 31 July 2027. In this context, the core taxation regulatory framework has been revised by introducing a new asset repatriation regime until 31 July 2027. The Law Numbered 7582 was published in the Official Gazette dated June 4, 2026 and numbered 33270. In this article, the new asset repatriation regime [varlık barışı rejimi in Turkish] will be thoroughly reviewed and analyzed.

Overview of the New AssetRepatriation Regime in Turkey

Article 10 of the Law 7582 stipulates the addition of the temporary Article 19vto the Law No. 5520 on Corporate Tax for the new asset repatriation regime in Turkey. It is simply called as an asset peace regime [varlık barışı in Turkish]. The regime will allow real persons and legal entities to declare certain assets located abroad, and also allows income and corporate taxpayers to declare certain assets located in Türkiye but not recorded in their statutory books.

Scope of Assets for New Asset Repatriation Regime

First paragraph of the new Article,the regime covers both foreign-held assets and to domestic assets not recorded in statutory books. :

money,

gold,

foreign currency,

securities,

Other capital market instruments located abroad and owned by real or legal persons shall be notified to banks or intermediary institutions until 31/7/2027.

Deadline for New Asset Repatriation Regime

The main declaration deadline is 31 July 2027 under paragraph 1 of the new Article. However, the President is also authorized to extend this deadline for periods not exceeding six months each time, up to a total extension of one year.

Requirement to Bring Foreign Assets into Turkey

For assets located abroad, notification alone is not sufficient. The notified assets must be transferred to accounts opened in the name of the notifying person at banks or intermediary institutions in Türkiye within two months from the notification date. If assets are physically brought into Türkiye, this must be documented through customs declaration records. In this context, the Article provides that

The assets notified pursuant to the first paragraph must be transferred, within two months from the date of notification, to accounts opened in the name of the notifying persons at banks or intermediary institutions in Türkiye, or, where they are physically brought from abroad, must be deposited into such accounts. The fact that assets physically brought from abroad have been brought into the country shall be substantiated by documents relating to the declaration to be made to the Customs Administration. The Customs Administration shall notify the Revenue Administration of the declarations received within this scope by the end of the month following the month in which such declarations are received.

Applicable Tax Rate for New Asset Repatriation Regime

The general rule for the taxation rate is 5% of the value of the notified assets. This tax is collected in advance by banks or intermediary institutions and paid to the relevant tax office. Under Paragraph 6,

Banks and intermediary institutions shall collect, in advance from the person making the notification, tax at the rate of 5% over the value of the assets notified to them, and shall declare such tax, in their capacity as tax responsible party, to the tax office to which they are affiliated by a return until the evening of the fifteenth day of the month following the notification, and shall pay it within the same period.

For notifications made between 1 January 2027 and 31 July 2027, the applicable rates will be increased by 0.5 percentage points.

Main Benefit of the New Asset Repatriation Regime

The strongest benefit of the regime is the protection against tax inspections and tax assessments. Under Paragraph 6, no tax inspection or tax assessment shall be conducted under any circumstances in relation to the amounts corresponding to the notified assets provided that

the foreign assets are not brought into Türkiye within two months,

the assets are not deposited with banks or intermediary institutions,

the tax is not paid on time,

the holding commitments are breached,

other statutory conditions are not fulfilled,

Why Legal Assistance is Crucial for Asset Repatriation?

Although the new asset repatriation regime provides significant advantages for entrepreneurs, the procedural requirements are strictly regulated under Turkish tax law. Minor errors in statutory documentation, missing the critical two-month transfer deadline, or inaccurate customs declarations can result in the complete forfeiture of the regime’s tax protection benefits. Navigating the complex intersection of cross-border banking regulations, tax compliance, and customs procedures requires specialized expertise.

At Pi Legal Consultancy, our dedicated team of Turkish tax lawyers and corporate law experts ensures that your asset repatriation process is executed flawlessly. From managing intermediary institution notifications to substantiating customs declarations, we provide end-to-end legal support to safeguard your wealth and maintain strict compliance with Turkish authorities. Contact our expert legal team today to structure your asset transfers securely and efficiently.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the deadline for the new asset repatriation regime in Turkey? The main deadline to notify banks or intermediary institutions about your assets is July 31, 2027. However, under the new regulation, the President holds the authority to extend this deadline for periods of up to six months at a time, with a maximum total extension of one year. Which assets are covered under this wealth amnesty framework? The regime covers both foreign-held assets and domestic assets not recorded in statutory books. Specifically, real persons and legal entities can declare money, gold, foreign currency, securities, and other capital market instruments. What is the applicable tax rate for the new regime? As a general rule, a 5% tax rate is applied to the value of the notified assets, which is collected in advance by banks or intermediary institutions. Please note that for notifications made during the final phase of the regime—between January 1, 2027, and July 31, 2027—the tax rate will be increased by 0.5 percentage points (making it 5.5%). Is it mandatory to physically bring foreign assets into Turkey? For assets located abroad, merely making a notification is not enough. The declared assets must be transferred to Turkish bank accounts or intermediary institutions within two months from the notification date. If you choose to bring the assets physically, the transfer must be strictly documented and substantiated through customs declaration records. How does the regime protect taxpayers from audits? The primary benefit of this regime is the robust protection it offers against future tax inspections and tax assessments. No tax audit will be conducted regarding the declared amounts, provided that all statutory conditions are fully met—such as transferring the assets within two months and paying the 5% tax on time.

Conclusion

In the light of the final analysis, Turkey introduces a new asset repatriation regime that will be applicable as of June 4, 2026. Taking into account that there are some critical pre-conditions, one needs to bear in mind that the new asset repatriation regime cannot be considered as a pure tax amnesty. Accordingly, it is a structured repatriation mechanism designed to bring undeclared or foreign-held assets into the Turkish financial system and keep them there for a defined period. Foreign and national entrepreneurs should benefit from that article for the way forward because it covers several advantages.