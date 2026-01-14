Recent Amendments To The Tax Laws And Certain Decree Laws

The Amendment Law No. 7566 on Amendments to Tax Laws and Certain Laws and Decree Laws ("Amendment Law") was published in the Official Gazette dated 19 December 2025 and numbered 33112.

Within the scope of the Amendment Law, updates have been made in many areas, particularly in tax legislation; these regulations closely concern health, finance, aviation, social security, education, transport, construction and defense sectors.

The key headings in the Amendment Law are as follows:

Amendments to the Income Tax Law No. 193:

With the regulation made in the Amendment Law, the deduction of debt interest from gross income in relation to rented residential properties has been abolished; interest expense deduction will be limited to apply only to business premises.

The Amendment Law redefines and narrows the scope of the withholding tax exemption applied to gains from investment fund participation shares held for more than one year. Accordingly, investment funds whose participation shares are sold only to qualified investors, are not traded on TEFAS and are not subject to portfolio limitations are excluded from the scope of this exemption.

Amendments to the Fees Law No. 492:

The Amendment Law has introduced a tax loss penalty of one fold for understatement of value in land registry transactions. In the transfer and acquisition of immovable properties, where the land registry fee calculated on the sale and purchase price declared by taxpayers is found not to reflect the actual situation, the tax loss penalty imposed at a rate of 25% on the land registry fee relating to the difference has been increased from 25% to one fold.

With the regulation made by the Amendment Law, a proportional notary fee of 2 per thousand will be charged on vehicle sales and transfers. This fee will not be charged on sales and transfers made to dealerships holding a second-hand motor vehicle trade authorisation certificate.

With the amendments made by the Amendment Law, jewellery trade, second-hand motor vehicle and immovable property trade authorisation certificates; private healthcare institutions providing outpatient diagnosis and treatment (consulting rooms, polyclinics, medical/oral and dental health centres); veterinary consulting room, polyclinic and animal hospital licences; precious metals and aviation operating licences, private hospital and laboratory opening licences and tourism establishment operating certificates will be subject to annual fees.

Amendments to the Property Tax Law No. 1319:

Pursuant to the Amendment Law, an upper limit has been introduced for property tax increases for 2026. Accordingly, the property tax values to be applied in 2026 cannot exceed twice the tax values for 2025. In 2027, 2028 and 2029, property tax values will be determined by increasing them by the revaluation rate determined for the relevant year, based on the previous year's values.

Amendments to the Value Added Tax Law No. 3065:

With the regulation introduced in the Amendment Law, UEFA and participating teams without a place of business or legal and business centre in Turkey, as well as legal entities involved in the organisation, have been exempted from income tax and corporate tax in respect of earnings and revenues obtained in Turkey within the scope of the 2026 UEFA Europa League Final, 2027 UEFA Conference League Final and 2032 UEFA European Football Championship.

You can access the full text of the Amendment Law No. 7566 through this link (only available in Turkish).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.