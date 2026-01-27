Regulation On The Equipment Of Private Vessels And The Qualifications Of Persons Operating Private Vessels Has Been Published

The Regulation on the Equipment of Private Vessels and the Qualifications of Persons Operating Private Vessels ("Regulation") was published in the Official Gazette dated 17 January 2026 and numbered 33140.

The Regulation aims to determine the procedures and principles regarding private vessels and private yachts registered in the Harbor Master's Registry or Ship Registry, their owners, and the qualifications, training, examinations, and certification of persons operating such vessels.

Below is a summary of the principal regulations introduced by the Regulation, together with their practical implications for the maritime sector.

Fundamental Concepts and Amateur Seafarer Certificate (ADB)

The Regulation defines key concepts such as ADB 10 and ADB 24, the Amateur Seafarer Information System (ADBS), the distinction between private vessels and private yachts, and authorized institutions, with the aim of ensuring uniform application in practice.

Within this framework, ADB procedures will be conducted online via ADBS; theoretical training will be provided online, while practical training will be delivered by the Administration or authorized institutions.

A minimum score of 70 out of 100 is required to pass the examinations. Graduates of certain maritime education programs are exempt from training and examination requirements. Health requirements are aligned with driver's license legislation. Accordingly, a medical report must be obtained in accordance with the procedures and principles set out in the Regulation on Health Conditions and Medical Examinations Required for Driver Candidates and Drivers, published in the Official Gazette dated 26 September 2006 and numbered 26301, for the relevant driver's license classes.

However, individuals who hold any driver's license under the provisions of the Highway Traffic Law No. 2918 dated 3 October 1983, or who have obtained a medical report within the last two years stating "fit to drive," "fit to be an amateur seafarer," or "fit to be a seafarer," are exempt from the health and medical examination requirements mentioned above.

If it is determined that an ADB holder's health condition prevents them from operating a private vessel, or if such determination is made following a notification, the Administration shall suspend the individual's ADB and request a new medical report from a state hospital.

Equipment and Navigation Principles of Private Vessels

During navigation, it is mandatory to keep the Harbor Master's Registry License or Ship Registry Certificate on board and present it during inspections; physical presentation will not be required if online verification is possible. Private vessels up to 10 meters in length must be operated by persons holding at least an ADB 10, while private vessels up to 24 meters must be operated by persons holding at least an ADB 24 (or a qualification of able seafarer or higher).

The use of private vessels for commercial purposes is prohibited, and the minimum safety equipment is specified in the annex to the Regulation.

Validity of Certificates, Equivalency, and Renewal

It is expressly stipulated that the ADB does not replace a seafarer competency certificate. Under certain conditions, bareboat-chartered vessels may be operated by ADB holders. Equivalency and verification mechanisms for foreign certificates, as well as renewal procedures, are structured through ADBS.

Inspections and Administrative Sanctions

The Administration may inspect private vessels and their operators at any time within the scope of navigation, life, property, and environmental safety. Administrative fines and sanctions such as suspension of the ADB are предусмотрed for violations including commercial use, unauthorized operation, navigation with insufficient or suspended certificates, exceeding alcohol limits, and failure to carry mandatory safety equipment.

Fines will be calculated based on vessel length and increased annually in line with the revaluation rate.

Transitional Provisions and Acquired Rights

Transitional provisions have been introduced for existing ADB holders. It is stipulated that the certificates of those who do not complete ADB 24 theoretical training within the specified period will be deemed equivalent to ADB 10. With respect to individuals who have previously passed examinations, regulations concerning the payment periods of fees have been introduced, and it is provided that failure to pay the fees within the specified period will render the training and examinations invalid.

Entry into Force and Evaluation

The Regulation, the provisions of which will be executed by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, shall enter into force six months after its publication date. The Regulation aims to establish a digital-based, transparent, and audit-ready structure in the field of amateur seafaring.

