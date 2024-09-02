In order to determine the obligations that electronic commerce intermediary service providers and electronic commerce service providers must comply with, certain threshold values have been specified in Additional Articles 2, 3, and 4 of the E-Commerce Law. The thresholds specified in these additional articles were increased by 50% by the President in February 2023 in accordance with Provisional Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the E-Commerce Law, and thus the thresholds for 2023 were determined in this way.

According to Paragraph 10 of Additional Article 2 and Paragraph 6 of Additional Article 4 of the E-Commerce Law, the monetary thresholds in question must be increased annually based on the annual change rate of the electronic commerce volume calculated using ETBIS data. In this regard, it has been announced on the website of the Ministry of Commerce ("Ministry") on 28.02.2024 that the annual change in electronic commerce volume is 119.67% and the updated thresholds for 2024.

Accordingly:

Current Thresholds (2023) Increased Thresholds (2024) TRY 15.000.000.000 TRY 32.950.500.000 TRY 30.000.000.000 TRY 65.901.000.000 TRY 45.000.000.000 TRY 98.851.500.000 TRY 60.000.000.000 TRY 131.802.000.000 TRY 75.000.000.000 TRY 164.752.500.000 TRY 82.500.000.000 TRY 181.227.750.000 TRY 90.000.000.000 TRY 197.703.000.000 TRY 97.500.000.000 TRY 214.178.250.000

*The threshold values incorporated in bold represent the medium, large, and very large scales.

6563 sayılı Eletronik Ticaretin Düzenlenmesi Hakkında Kanun'da ("E-Ticaret Kanunu") yer alan parasal eşikler arttırıldı.

E-Ticaret Kanunu'nun Ek 2, Ek 3 ve Ek 4. maddelerinde elektronik ticaret aracı hizmet sağlayıcıları ile elektronik ticaret hizmet sağlayıcıların uyması gereken yükümlülüklerin belirlenmesi amacıyla birtakım eşik değerler oluşturulmuştur. Söz konusu ek maddelerde yer alan eşik değerler, Cumhurbaşkanı tarafından 2023 yılı Şubat ayında Kanun'un Geçici 2. maddesinin 4. fıkrası uyarınca %50 oranında artırılmış ve bu şekilde 2023 yılı eşikleri belirlenmiştir.

Kanun'un Ek 2. maddesinin 10. fıkrası ile Ek 4. maddesinin 6. fıkrası uyarınca söz konusu parasal eşiklerin ETBİS verileri kullanılarak her yıl hesaplanan elektronik ticaret hacminin yıllık değişim oranına göre arttırılması gerekmektedir. Bu doğrultuda elektronik ticaret hacmindeki yıllık değişimin %119,67 olduğu ve 2024 yılı için güncellenen eşiklere ait tablo 28.02.2024 tarihinde Ticaret Bakanlığı'nın internet sitesinde yayımlanmıştır.

Buna göre:

Mevcut Eşikler (2023) Artırılmış Eşikler (2024) 15.000.000.000 TL 32.950.500.000 TL 30.000.000.000 TL 65.901.000.000 TL 45.000.000.000 TL 98.851.500.000 TL 60.000.000.000 TL 131.802.000.000 TL 75.000.000.000 TL 164.752.500.000 TL 82.500.000.000 TL 181.227.750.000 TL 90.000.000.000 TL 197.703.000.000 TL 97.500.000.000 TL 214.178.250.000 TL

*Kalınla belirtilen eşik değerler orta, büyük ve çok büyük ölçeği ifade etmektedir.

Originally published on 1 March 2024

