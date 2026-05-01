Following the structural changes introduced in 2023 to the regulatory framework governing health claims on food and dietary supplements, the subsequent period has been characterised less by new legislative...

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Following the structural changes introduced in 2023 to the regulatory framework governing health claims on food and dietary supplements, the subsequent period has been characterised less by new legislative intervention and more by regulatory consolidation and practical implementation. The removal of mandatory prior administrative approval for health claims has remained in effect, reshaping the compliance landscape by shifting greater responsibility onto economic operators.

During 2025, regulatory activity in this field primarily focused on operational clarification and supervisory practice, rather than the introduction of new primary rules. Administrative guidance and internal procedures have increasingly emphasised documentation quality, ingredient specifications, and labelling accuracy, signalling a move toward standardising enforcement expectations under the existing framework.

Regulatory attention is expected to intensify product classification, claim substantiation, and the differentiation between conventional food supplements and products with pharmaceutical-like characteristics. Although no comprehensive legislative overhaul has yet materialised, ongoing discussions suggest that authorities may seek to draw clearer regulatory boundaries for high-potency or functionally complex supplements.

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