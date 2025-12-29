European Commission - Administrative Fine Imposed On The Automotive Starter Battery Market

European Commission, in its investigation into the automotive starter battery market initiated on September 26, 2017, following a leniency application by Clarios (formerly JC Autobatterie), imposed fines totaling approximately €72 million on Exide, FET (including Elettra), Rombat, and the industry association EUROBAT for violating European Union competition rules.

In its assessment, the Commission found that the manufacturers and EUROBAT acted together to coordinate the setting of premiums related to lead costs, which are the most important input and cost factor in passenger cars and trucks with internal combustion engines. These premiums were published in the industry publication Metal Bulletin via EUROBAT and became a common standard in price negotiations. The Commission stated that this practice may have led to an increase in automobile and truck production costs in Europe and restricted competition by creating a hidden pricing standard across the sector.

Clarios, which reported the cartel to the Commission, was not penalized under the leniency program, while FET and Rombat, which applied for leniency in response to the Commission's request for information, received reductions in their fines. EUROBAT was also fined for its role in facilitating the cartel. The investigations into Banner and Kellen were closed.

Finally, the Commission stated that this decision sends an important message that trade associations should not facilitate anti-competitive practices across the sector.

(European Commission - 15.12.2025)