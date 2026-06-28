Turkish Competition Authority – Uber’s Acquisition Of Certain Getir Business Lines Cleared Subject To Commitments

The Turkish Competition Authority (“TCA”) has approved the acquisition of sole control by Uber Technologies, Inc. (“Uber”) over (i) Getir Perakende Lojistik A.Ş.’s online food ordering and delivery business and (ii) its online grocery and fast-moving consumer goods ordering and delivery business, subject to the commitments offered by Uber.

Among the commitments submitted during the TCA’s assessment is Uber’s undertaking to invest a total of USD 500 million in Türkiye. The TCA expects that this investment will support highly skilled employment, strengthen local engineering capabilities, and contribute to the development of Türkiye’s digital technology ecosystem.

The TCA’s reasoned decision is expected to be published in due course.

(TCA, 19.06.2026)