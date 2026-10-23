Turkish Competition Law Quarterly Bulletin: Q3 2026

The third quarter of 2026 was marked by significant regulatory and enforcement activity from the Turkish Competition Authority ("TCA"), with pharmaceutical sector policy taking centre stage following the Pharmaceutical Sector Inquiry Preliminary Report and a subsequent stakeholder workshop. The TCA also launched a landmark labour market investigation into 37 undertakings and two associations in the automotive supply sector over alleged no-poach agreements. On the procedural front, obstruction fines were imposed on Allianz Sigorta and Temu for interference with on-site inspections. The merger control practice delivered notable conditional clearances, including the Paramount Skydance/Warner Bros. Discovery and A101/CarrefourSA transactions.

This bulletin surveys the principal developments of Q3 2026, examining regulatory reforms, notable enforcement decisions, and emerging priorities.

Regulatory & Policy Developments

TCA Pharmaceutical Sector Inquiry: Preliminary Report and Stakeholder Workshop

Following a sector inquiry launched in December 2021, the TCA published its Pharmaceutical Sector Inquiry Preliminary Report on 10 August 2026. The report summarises the TCA's enforcement activities over the past ten years and assesses the competitive structure across the full supply chain under three headings: (i) Production, (ii) market entry, and (iii) distribution.

At the production stage, the report identifies practices such as misuse of divisional patents, product hopping, and strategic regulatory interventions as potential atypical infringement tools. On patent settlements, the TCA screened approximately 350 patent cases since 2015, found no pay-for-delay agreements in Türkiye to date, but designates this a priority monitoring area.

At the market entry stage, the report examines how patent processes, licensing, and reimbursement mechanisms affect competition, warning that regulatory compliance alone does not guarantee competition law compliance.

At the distribution stage, the report identifies structural concentration concerns in wholesale markets, recommends replacing the sole authorised distributor model with a shared exclusivity framework of up to five distributors per province, and raises competition law risks arising from information exchange in the Public Institution Discount framework.

The report proposes certain recommendations that do not require dismantling the existing administrative, legal, economic, or institutional framework. The public consultation period offers an important opportunity for industry stakeholders to engage with the TCA on the final recommendations1.

Following publication of the Preliminary Report, the TCA held a stakeholder workshop on 21 September 2026, bringing together public institutions, industry representatives, academics, and other stakeholders to evaluate the preliminary findings. At the distribution stage, the report makes clear that individual exemptions for exclusivity arrangements will not be available on the basis of hypothetical efficiency arguments; namely, consumer benefits must be demonstrated concretely and tied to the exclusivity in question. The report further emphasises that compliance with sectoral regulation does not equate to compliance with competition law where the conduct forms part of a broader strategy to foreclose competitors.

In the public sector panel, government representatives emphasised the strategic importance of domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing, confirmed that the legal responsibility for the Public Institution Discount (a mandatory discount mechanism applicable to pharmaceutical sales to public healthcare institutions) lies with suppliers whilst cautioning about practical enforcement challenges, and noted that secondary patents lacking novelty can in practice be registered and that litigation may be used as a delaying tool against generic entry.

In the private sector panel, industry stakeholders stressed that the balance between incentivising innovation and ensuring access to medicines must account for the right to health, and called for a predictable regulatory framework on pricing and reimbursement rather than an approach focused solely on cost reduction.

Notable Decisions

Investigations and Decisions Concerning Anticompetitive Agreements

The TCA initiated a formal investigation into 11 undertakings, including MNT, Nukleon Nükleer Teknoloji, and Moltek, in the nuclear medicine market for alleged bid rigging and/or concerted practices in violation of Article 4 of the Competition Act, particularly in public hospital tenders for PET/CT and FDG products.

The TCA launched a formal investigation into 18 undertakings in the plant protection and plant nutrition products market for alleged exchange of competitively sensitive information in violation of Article 4 of the Competition Act, focusing on the sharing of information on product prices, sales volumes, targets, payment terms, and discount rates.

The TCA initiated a formal investigation into 37 undertakings and two associations, TOSB (Automotive Supply Specialised Organised Industrial Zone) and TAYSAD (Automotive Suppliers Association of Türkiye), for alleged no-poach agreements and exchange of competitively sensitive information on employee remuneration in violation of Article 4 of the Competition Act. The investigation follows claims that undertakings entered into gentlemen's agreements not to hire each other's employees and exchanged sensitive information through meetings and various communication channels.

In the banking sector, settlements continue in the investigation opened in February 2026 into anticompetitive agreements in violation of Article 4 of the Competition Act. Garanti BBVA announced via a Public Disclosure Platform filing dated 21 September 2026 that it had settled for a fine of approximately EUR 31 million. Akbank subsequently disclosed that it had entered into the settlement procedure with a fine exceeding EUR 34.2 million.

The TCA concluded its investigation into Avixa İlaç and Avigem İlaç for withholding from the market one of two nasal sprays distributed under a co-marketing agreement, thereby foreclosing competitor entry. The TCA found that keeping the market share of one of two pharmaceutically identical nasal sprays below 1%, despite a higher discount under the Social Security Institution's reimbursement programme, constituted a violation of Article 6 of the Competition Act, and imposed a fine of approximately EUR 435,000 through the settlement procedure.The TCA also accepted Avixa's commitments to suspend and revoke the licence for the product in question and to remove it from the reimbursement scheme.

The TCA closed its preliminary examination into Etsy, Inc. and ShipEntegra, following allegations that Etsy granted API integration exclusively to ShipEntegra for newly opened stores in Türkiye. The TCA found no anticompetitive agreement as regards ShipEntegra. On Etsy, the TCA identified significant indications of a possible dominant position in online intermediation services for handmade and artisan products. Without accepting the market definition or acknowledging dominance, Etsy submitted commitments to issue a request for proposal to all eligible logistics service providers and select at least two Preferred Partners with API integration.

Investigations and Decisions Concerning Abuse of Dominance

Following the Pharmaceutical Sector Inquiry Preliminary Report, the TCA initiated a formal investigation into the Teva for alleged abuse of dominance in violation of Article 6 of the Competition Act, focusing on whether Teva restricted competition from generic medicines through (i) the strategic use of divisional patent applications filed following the expiry of its basic molecule patent and (ii) the creation of a misleading impression before healthcare authorities regarding competing products.

Merger Control Decisions

The TCA granted conditional clearance to the acquisition of sole control over Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. by Paramount Skydance Corporation, subject to behavioural commitments addressing competition concerns in three markets: distribution of films for theatrical release, wholesale provision of TV channels, and subscription video-on-demand ("SVOD") services.

On film distribution, Paramount committed to divest its shareholding in UIP Türkiye and undertook not to re-establish any joint distribution structure with Universal. On SVOD, Paramount committed to make theatrically released films available for licensing to third-party platforms on market terms following a three-year exclusivity window, for five years from closing. On wholesale TV channels, Paramount committed to extend existing agreements with linear TV providers until 31 December 2029 under the same terms. The SVOD and wholesale TV channel commitments were offered specifically for the Turkish market, in addition to the commitments submitted to the European Commission.

The TCA granted conditional clearance to the acquisition of sole control over CarrefourSA by Yeni Mağazacılık (A101), finding that the transaction could significantly restrict effective competition in the FMCG organised retailing market. The Board accepted structural and behavioural commitments, including the divestiture of 48 stores. Notably, the commitment package incorporates socio-economic objectives such as employment protection for three years, annual support for at least 75 SMEs or local producers with emphasis on women producers, and a strategy to support local agricultural products.

The TCA approved the acquisition by Cargill Tarım ve Gıda Sanayi Ticaret AŞ of sole control over PNS Pendik Nişasta, subject to behavioural commitments in the glucose syrup and mixtures sub-market. Price increases for quota-subject products will be capped by reference to specified cost components, monitored over five years through independent audit reports. Existing contracts may only be terminated on objective grounds and revenues from glucose syrup may not be used to finance other product groups. Read together with the socio-economic commitments in the A101/CarrefourSA decision, these remedies suggest a broader trend towards leveraging commitment packages to pursue objectives beyond preserving competitive market structure.

Individual Exemption

The TCA assessed the Joint Business Agreement between Turkish Airlines (THY) and Thai Airways for the Istanbul-Bangkok route, under which revenues are pooled and shared in proportion to seat capacity. The TCA found that the agreement raises competition concerns under Article 4 but granted an individual exemption for three years under Article 5, extendable by a further two years. The decision is notable as individual exemption grants have become increasingly rare in recent TCA practice.

Obstruction of On-Site Inspections

The TCA fined Allianz Sigorta for obstruction of an on-site inspection in the health insurance market. The TCA found that a WhatsApp message deleted by a company employee after the inspection had commenced and despite a prior warning constituted obstruction. Consistent with its precedent that deletion of data after an inspection begins is sufficient to constitute obstruction regardless of whether the data is recovered or substantively relevant, the TCA imposed a fine at five per thousand of Allianz's 2024 gross domestic direct premium production.

The TCA fined Temu for obstruction of an on-site inspection conducted as part of a preliminary examination into alleged resale price maintenance. No Temu employee was present at the premises throughout the inspection, and no organisational chart was provided. The Board imposed a fine at five per thousand of Temu's 2024 gross revenues.

Conclusion

Several developments from the third quarter of 2026 merit particular attention, from the TCA's intensified pharmaceutical sector focus through both policy and enforcement channels to an evolving merger control practice in which commitment packages increasingly serve objectives beyond the preservation of competitive market structure.

The Pharmaceutical Sector Inquiry Preliminary Report and the subsequent stakeholder workshop signal that the pharmaceutical sector will remain a priority enforcement area. The report's warnings regarding atypical infringement tools, together with its recommendations on public procurement and wholesale distribution, are critical takeaways. This focus is further underscored by the Avixa settlement and the launch of the Teva investigation shortly after the Preliminary Report's publication, demonstrating the TCA's readiness to complement policy work with targeted enforcement.

The automotive supply sector investigation into 37 undertakings over no-poach agreements and wage information exchange demonstrates the TCA's increasing focus on employee-side competition concerns, consistent with a global trend among competition authorities. Labour markets have emerged as the TCA's most active enforcement area, with multiple ongoing investigations targeting hiring restrictions and the exchange of competitively sensitive remuneration data across various sectors.

The obstruction fines imposed on Allianz Sigorta and Temu confirm the TCA's strict approach: deletion of data after an inspection commences, regardless of content or intent, will be treated as obstruction, and businesses must ensure staff are trained on their obligations from the moment an inspection begins.

The conditional clearances of the Paramount Skydance/Warner Bros. Discovery, A101/CarrefourSA, and Cargill/PNS transactions illustrate a broader shift in the TCA's merger control practice, in which commitment packages increasingly pursue objectives that extend beyond preserving competitive market structure.

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