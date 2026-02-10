Client Stories: Malta Residence Options For Non-European Citizens

Mr Liao Wang is a successful Chinese businessman who lives in Beijing with his wife. At 55, family remains central to his life. Their two children study in Europe, one in Amsterdam and the other in Madrid, and the couple visits them every six to eight weeks.

Mr Liao Wang is a successful Chinese businessman who lives in Beijing with his wife. At 55, family remains central to his life. Their two children study in Europe, one in Amsterdam and the other in Madrid, and the couple visits them every six to eight weeks. Since both children have finished school and have continued their studies abroad, the Wangs are considering a move of residence. For them, Malta is an attractive destination due to the direct flights to Europe and its warm Mediterranean climate.

James and Corinne Martin, originally from Canada, come from prominent families and have inherited substantial wealth, which they have invested in a well-diversified manner. After several years in the United Kingdom under the previous non-dom regime, they are now seeking a new, tax-efficient jurisdiction. For them, Malta's climate and lifestyle are equally appealing. Both enjoy swimming and envision a home near the beach, where the sea is just a short stroll away.

What are the Residence Routes available to the Wang and Martin families?

Clarity on requirements, costs and benefits is essential when evaluating the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) and the Malta Global Residence Programme (GRP). Each programme is designed to meet different priorities, and understanding these distinctions enables informed decisions.

Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP)

The MPRP involves higher initial costs in the first year. The application process requires approximately €100,000, which includes administrative fees of €60,000, a contribution of €37,000 and a €2,000 donation to a local charity. An additional €7,500 applies for each adult dependant included in the application.

From the second year onwards, the main expense relates to property. The minimum annual rent is €14,000, while the minimum purchase price is €375,000.

Malta Global Residence Programme (GRP)

The GRP offers significantly lower initial costs, with an administrative fee of €6,000. However, an annual minimum tax of €15,000 is required to maintain eligibility, in addition to property costs. The minimum annual rent is €9,600, and the minimum purchase price is €275,000.

Benefits of Each Programme

The MPRP provides greater flexibility. It grants permanent residence, allows applicants to let or sublet their property when not in Malta and offers the option of obtaining a temporary residency card during the application stage.

The GRP focuses on tax efficiency. It confers a special tax status and is renewed annually, making it an attractive solution for individuals prioritising fiscal advantages.

The Decision of the Wang and Martin families

Mr Wang's plans are long term. His children are likely to continue living abroad, and he is not seeking a special tax status in Malta. Given that both Mr Wang and his wife travel regularly to Europe for business, the ability to move freely within the Schengen area is an additional advantage. For these reasons, he chooses the Malta Permanent Residence Programme, which offers enduring security and flexibility.

James and Corinne Martin prioritise tax status at the centre of their decision. Having previously relocated to the United Kingdom for fiscal reasons, they now seek another jurisdiction that provides similar benefits. The Malta Global Residence Programme meets their objectives, offering a favourable tax position alongside visa-free travel within the Schengen area.

How Dixcart Can Assist?

Selecting the right programme requires clarity, confidence and understanding. Each option carries distinct requirements, costs and benefits. At Dixcart Malta, our team has extensive experience with these programmes and can guide clients on the route that best suits their needs and lifestyle. We can coordinate the application process on behalf of applicants and ensure a smooth transition to Malta.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.