"TRUMP TOO SMALL": When Trademarks Collide With Politics And Free Speech (Video)

Can trademarks, fashion, and politics have anything in common? 🤔 Let's find out with an example of the "TRUMP TOO SMALL" trademark! 🧢👕

Political activist Steve Elster – a political opponent of Don@ld Trump – attempted to register a trademark in the form of the phrase "TRUMP TOO SMALL" as a slogan for T-shirts and hats. It was meant to refer to events from the 2016 presidential campaign. 🗳️

Although products with the slogan "TRUMP TOO SMALL" went up for sale, the US Supreme Court refused to register such a trademark, referring to the provision that a trademark cannot be approved if it contains the name, photo, or signature of a living person without his or her written consent. ⚖️

Using this example, you can see how different spheres of our lives are interfused with the world of trademarks! 🌐

