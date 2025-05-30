ARTICLE
30 May 2025

Non-Resident Executives And Founders Of Legal Entities Exempted From Asset Declaration Requirement

KP
Kassilgov & Partners LLP

Contributor

Kassilgov & Partners LLP logo

We are the first law firm in Kazakhstan focusing fully on tax disputes. Every day, we help businesses navigate complex tax and customs litigation, shaping legal trends in real time.

Our approach is simple: we act fast, we are deeply specialized, and we deliver international-level expertise at a competitive cost. Our strong network of tax consultants, auditors and customs experts ensures a comprehensive approach to every case.

Over the years, we have successfully defended our clients in tax disputes with outcomes totaling $50 million, while also mitigating tax risks in transactions valued at $2 billion.

Let us be part of your team — our expertise and dedication will contribute to your success!

Explore Firm Details
On July 1, 2024, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed Law No. 105-VIII, amending the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan On Taxes and Other Mandatory Payments...
Kazakhstan Tax
Ravil Kassilgov and Didar Kuatov

On July 1, 2024, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed Law No. 105-VIII, amending the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Taxes and Other Mandatory Payments to the Budget" and the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Enforcement of the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan 'On Taxes and Other Mandatory Payments to the Budget'."

The amendments apply to the editions of the Tax Code effective from January 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024 ("2023-2024 Revision") and from January 1, 2024, to January 1, 2025 ("2024-2025 Revision").

According to the amendments in the 2023-2024 Revision, non-residents employed by state institutions and their spouses, along with employees of quasi-public sector entities and their spouses (unless falling under the categories specified in subparagraph 1, paragraph 1, Article 630 of the Tax Code), are exempt from filing Declarations of Assets and Liabilities.

In the 2024-2025 Revision, non-residents, founders (participants) of non-profit organizations, and stockholders in the following categories are also exempt from filing Declarations of Assets and Liabilities:

  • Employees of state institutions and their spouses, as well as employees of quasi-public sector entities and their spouses, except those specified in subparagraph 1 of paragraph 1 of Article 630 of the Tax Code;
  • Executives, founders (participants) of legal entities and their spouses, individual entrepreneurs and their spouses, except those specified in subparagraphs 1 and 2 of paragraph 1 of Article 630 of the Tax Code.

These changes will take effect on July 13, 2024.

Therefore, non-residents who are executives and founders of legal entities, along with their spouses, are not required to file Declarations. This exemption remains valid until January 1, 2025. Additionally, the draft of the new Tax Code does not specify non-residents as individuals who need to file Declarations.

Download Legal Alert

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ravil Kassilgov
Ravil Kassilgov
Photo of Didar Kuatov
Didar Kuatov
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More