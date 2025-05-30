Non-Resident Executives And Founders Of Legal Entities Exempted From Asset Declaration Requirement

On July 1, 2024, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed Law No. 105-VIII, amending the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Taxes and Other Mandatory Payments to the Budget" and the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Enforcement of the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan 'On Taxes and Other Mandatory Payments to the Budget'."

The amendments apply to the editions of the Tax Code effective from January 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024 ("2023-2024 Revision") and from January 1, 2024, to January 1, 2025 ("2024-2025 Revision").

According to the amendments in the 2023-2024 Revision, non-residents employed by state institutions and their spouses, along with employees of quasi-public sector entities and their spouses (unless falling under the categories specified in subparagraph 1, paragraph 1, Article 630 of the Tax Code), are exempt from filing Declarations of Assets and Liabilities.

In the 2024-2025 Revision, non-residents, founders (participants) of non-profit organizations, and stockholders in the following categories are also exempt from filing Declarations of Assets and Liabilities:

Employees of state institutions and their spouses, as well as employees of quasi-public sector entities and their spouses, except those specified in subparagraph 1 of paragraph 1 of Article 630 of the Tax Code;

Executives, founders (participants) of legal entities and their spouses, individual entrepreneurs and their spouses, except those specified in subparagraphs 1 and 2 of paragraph 1 of Article 630 of the Tax Code.

These changes will take effect on July 13, 2024.

Therefore, non-residents who are executives and founders of legal entities, along with their spouses, are not required to file Declarations. This exemption remains valid until January 1, 2025. Additionally, the draft of the new Tax Code does not specify non-residents as individuals who need to file Declarations.

Download Legal Alert

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.