25 October 2024

Webinar: UAE VAT Regulation Updates

United Arab Emirates Tax
The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has introduced significant amendments to the UAE Value Added Tax (VAT) Executive Regulations effective 15 November 2024. Whilst there have been earlier updates to the Regulations, it's the first time that we're seeing an update at this magnitude. In total, 35 changes have been made covering 34 articles.

The amendments cover a wide range of provisions, the underlying themes of which are to cater for recent global developments in assets and currencies, align procedures to international best practice, improve compliance and transparency and support taxpayers.

On Wednesday, 16 October 2024, A&M hosted a webinar where our experts Renan Ozturk, Pushkar Kundra and Mohamed Isa discussed the impact of these changes on sectors such as investment fund management, cryptocurrency and digital assets, and exporting, with broader implications for UAE taxpayers.

Originally published 22 October 2024

Renan Ozturk
Pushkar Kundra
Mohamed Isa
