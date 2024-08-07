ARTICLE
7 August 2024

GRATA International Legal Series (GILS): Tax Law

GI
GRATA International

Contributor

GRATA International logo
GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.
Explore
The GRATA International Legal Series (the "GILS") is a distinctive legal handbook, offering essential legal insights and practical tips for conducting business across jurisdictions...
Worldwide Tax
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The GRATA International Legal Series (the "GILS") is a distinctive legal handbook, offering essential legal insights and practical tips for conducting business across jurisdictions where GRATA International operates.

Legal experts within the GILS framework have meticulously prepared a review of the legislative framework on the topic: Tax control and appealing its results.

The fourth edition of GILS is dedicated to Tax law and covers the key issues of tax control in 10 jurisdictions: Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Mongolia, Russia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, UAE, Uzbekistan.

In this edition of GILS you will find information about tax control, its various types and forms, as well as procedures for the judicial settlement of tax disputes.

GRATA International team consists of specialists with solid experience of working in tax authorities, who have established themselves as top lawyers in interacting with government bodies on various tax matters, including tax audits and appealing their results.

Read GILS: Tax law→

1502030a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
GRATA International
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More