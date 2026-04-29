Expert Corporate Lawyers Egypt | Complex Legal Matters & Help

Sadany & Partners Law Firm provides comprehensive legal support for complex corporate matters in Egypt, combining deep knowledge of Egyptian law with international expertise. The firm handles major transactions, regulatory compliance, and corporate restructuring while navigating evolving regulations under Companies Law 159 of 1981 and Investment Law 72 of 2017.

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

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For major transactions, regulatory complexities, or corporate restructuring in the Egyptian market, it is essential to engage a professional team that goes beyond a legal representation role to become a strategic partner. At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we provide comprehensive legal support combining in-depth knowledge of Egyptian law with a practical understanding of the business environment. We draw on international expertise to ensure effective, results-oriented solutions for complex corporate matters in Egypt.

Why Do Businesses Seek Expert Lawyers For Corporate Law?

The Egyptian business landscape is both dynamic and complex. With evolving regulations under the Companies Law 159 of 1981, the Investment Law 72 of 2017, and frequent updates from the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), even experienced investors face hidden risks. Specialized legal consultation includes the following:

Compliance of your business structure and contracts with Egyptian law.

Avoiding costly disputes through proactive drafting and thorough review.

Aligning regulatory, tax, labor, and governance issues with your business’s growth plans.

For example, a multinational corporation acquiring an Egyptian joint-stock company must navigate not only share transfer restrictions but also foreign investment licenses and potential antitrust filings—a process that requires precision, foresight, and strong regulatory relationships.

Key Areas of Expertise

1. Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

We handle every stage of the process, including due diligence and drafting share purchase agreements and shareholder agreements, to ensure a smooth transition and secure the necessary regulatory approvals. Our team negotiates terms that protect your interests while maintaining the momentum of the deal.

Example: When providing consultancy services to a European investor regarding the acquisition of a 60% stake in an Egyptian manufacturing company, we secured approvals from the General Authority for Industrial Finance and the Industrial Development Authority (IDA), restructured the board of directors, and mitigated exchange rate volatility risks through specially tailored contractual provisions.

2. Corporate Restructuring and Incorporation

We help our clients choose the optimal legal structure: A limited liability company (LLC), a joint-stock company (JSC), a branch, or a representative office; we handle the incorporation process, capital structure, and registration. Whether you are setting up a new subsidiary or restructuring an existing entity, we guarantee full compliance and high efficiency.

3. Commercial Contracts and Joint Ventures

Our lawyers draft and negotiate complex agreements, including supply, distribution, franchise, and joint venture agreements, to protect your rights and clarify your obligations under Egyptian law. We focus on enforceability, risk allocation, and effective dispute resolution mechanisms in Egyptian courts or arbitration tribunals.

4. Organizational Consulting and Compliance

We provide guidance on regulatory compliance with the GAFI and other government agencies. This includes investment incentives, environmental and labor regulations, and compliance with data protection laws.

5. Corporate Governance and Shareholder Relations

We help businesses align their internal policies with modern governance standards, including the composition of the board of directors and mechanisms for minority rights protection. As for listed companies, we help them comply with the corporate governance rules issued by the Egyptian Exchange and the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

6. Dispute Prevention and Resolution

Our corporate lawyers work closely with our litigation and arbitration teams to handle shareholder disputes, breach of contract cases, and the enforcement of foreign judgments or arbitration awards—always with a focus on protecting your business reputation and ensuring a favorable outcome.

Why us?

Extensive Local Expertise

Our team consists of qualified Egyptian corporate lawyers with extensive experience in commercial transactions, corporate restructuring, and compliance with Egyptian law.

Cross-border Expertise

We represent international investors and regional clients, and bridge the gap between Egyptian law and global business expectations. Whether you’re expanding from the Gulf region, Europe, or Asia, we’re fluent in both the legal and business languages you need.

Strategic Approach

Every case begins with a comprehensive legal and commercial review that identifies both risks and opportunities. We develop legal solutions tailored to your strategic goals, rather than relying on one-size-fits-all solutions.

Comprehensive Legal Services

Our Corporate Department works closely with our litigation, employment, and tax teams to ensure consistency in your legal position across all aspects of your business.

Transparent Planning and Fees

We provide clear cost structures and detailed scopes of work. You will be fully aware of the timeline, deliverables, and potential risks before making any commitment.

Case Study: Restructuring of a Multinational Group

A Gulf-based group sought to consolidate its various Egyptian subsidiaries into a single holding company to streamline management and reduce its tax burden. Our lawyers did the following:

Conducting a comprehensive legal review of all entities. Drafting merger and restructuring documents in accordance with the Companies Law 159 of 1981. Obtaining approvals from the GAFI and updating tax registrations. Reviewing the governance policies of the new parent company and establishing a share transfer mechanism that complies with the law.

Outcome: The client has achieved a unified organizational structure with improved efficiency, lower compliance costs, and stronger legal oversight.

How We Support Our International Clients

We offer foreign investors interested in entering or doing business in Egypt comprehensive and integrated support, including:

Legal advice on investment structures and requirements for local partners.

Representing the client before Egyptian ministries and regulatory bodies.

Translation, notarization, and certification of documents for use in Egypt.

Providing advice on double taxation agreements, profit shifting, and exit strategies.

Ongoing management of corporate affairs, including board meetings, annual reports, and legal updates.

Conclusion

Complicated legal issues require not only precision but also foresight—that is, the ability to anticipate the requirements of regulators, partners, and courts months or years At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we do more than just address legal issues; we build a proactive legal framework that supports the growth of your business and protects your assets.

If your business is involved in a major transaction, a restructuring, a compliance review, or a shareholder-related issue in Egypt, contact our Corporate Law Department today. Let us provide you with clear and strategic legal solutions that meet your goals and ensure your success.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.