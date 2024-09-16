Webinar: Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia | VAT Law Reform (Video)

The Government of Saudi Arabia has announced significant proposed reforms to its VAT law, including changes to export of services, VAT grouping, refund processes, and the introduction of a tourist refund scheme. These potential amendments will have wide-reaching implications for businesses operating in the region. In a welcome move, they have published the draft in advance and requested comments from affected taxpayers and the public by 17 September.

On Friday, 13 September 2024, A&M hosted a webinar where our experts, Justin Whitehouse (Managing Director, Middle East Indirect Tax Leader) and Mohamed Isa (Manager, Indirect Tax) discussed these crucial changes and their potential impact on businesses including strategies to ensure compliance with the new regulations.

Click the video below to watch the recording:

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.