Energy Transition Legal Services : Frontline Of Practice

The energy transition is transforming the global energy sector and is an essential process for achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. In this article, we introduce our strengths and the extensive range of services that we provide for energy transition related projects and transactions. Additionally, we will publish a series of roundtable discussions by lawyers with cutting-edge practical knowledge and experience, delving into the latest hot topics related to the energy transition.

1. Legal Support for Promoting the Energy Transition

The energy transition refers to the shift from traditional energy systems, which are based on fossil fuels, to lower-carbon, more sustainable energy systems. The energy transition is transforming the global energy sector and is essential for achieving carbon neutrality (net-zero) by 2050 and building a decarbonized society. Many types of projects, transactions and technologies are contributing to the energy transition, including those referred to below. We have extensive experience and expertise in these areas and our multi-disciplinary team provides wide-ranging legal support to support our clients' needs (including project development, project financing, investments, acquisitions, divestments, regulatory, intellectual property, dispute resolution etc.), as outlined below and described further in Section 3 below.

2. Strengths of AMT

Expertise and Experience Our lawyers, with their extensive experience and specialized knowledge in energy transition matters, address complex legal challenges for our clients. We provide legal advice on cutting edge projects and the latest technologies and regulations. One-Stop Shop As a full-service law firm, we are a one-stop shop that can handle all legal needs in the energy sector, including M&A, joint ventures, financing, competition law, regulation, dispute resolution, restructuring, and more. This enables our clients to receive comprehensive legal support. Multilingual Support We have many bilingual lawyers, enabling us to provide multilingual support tailored to the needs of our clients. This allows us to offer smooth communication and effective legal support for international projects and transactions. Global Perspective By utilizing international networks and expert teams, we provide optimal solutions after understanding the regulations and market trends of each country. The energy transition is an international movement, and a global perspective is indispensable.

3. Legal Support Across All Areas of the Energy Transition

We support clients with a wide range of legal issues related to the energy transition.

We provide the following services related to renewable energy (solar, wind, geothermal, hydro, biomass, etc.) projects:

Project Structuring, Development, Acquisition, Sale, and Operation: We provide legal support in all phases from the initial stages of the project structuring and development through to its operation.

We provide legal support in all phases from the initial stages of the project structuring and development through to its operation. Project Finance: We handle the drafting and negotiation of financing agreements, supporting clients in securing the necessary funding. For lender clients, we ensure that loan terms protect their interests and minimize risks.

We handle the drafting and negotiation of financing agreements, supporting clients in securing the necessary funding. For lender clients, we ensure that loan terms protect their interests and minimize risks. Regulatory Compliance: We are well-versed in regulations related to renewable energy, such as FIT (Feed-in Tariff), FIP (Feed-in Premium), and corporate PPA (Power Purchase Agreement), and have extensive experience in supporting these areas.

Additionally, we provide specialized legal support in the following areas:

CCS and CCUS: We provide legal support for the development of CCS and CCUS projects.

We provide legal support for the development of CCS and CCUS projects. Hydrogen and Ammonia: We address legal issues related to the production, transportation, utilization, and financing of hydrogen and ammonia.

We address legal issues related to the production, transportation, utilization, and financing of hydrogen and ammonia. Battery Storage: We provide legal support for the long term decarbonization auction and battery storage projects.

We provide legal support for the long term decarbonization auction and battery storage projects. Low Carbon Fuels: We advise on the investment into and offtake from low carbon fuel projects (including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biofuel etc.).

We advise on the investment into and offtake from low carbon fuel projects (including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biofuel etc.). Decarbonization Support Loans and SDGs Loans: We support in drafting and negotiating contracts for loans based on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and decarbonization initiatives.

We support in drafting and negotiating contracts for loans based on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and decarbonization initiatives. Carbon Credit Trading: We provide legal advice on carbon credit trading.

We provide legal advice on carbon credit trading. Low-Carbon Urban Development (Smart City): We provide legal support for smart city projects.

We provide legal support for smart city projects. Microgrid: We address legal issues related to the construction and operation of regional energy systems.

We address legal issues related to the construction and operation of regional energy systems. EV: We provide legal support for the proliferation of electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure.

We provide legal support for the proliferation of electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure. Energy Distribution and Transmission: We address legal issues related to energy distribution and transmission.

We address legal issues related to energy distribution and transmission. Electricity Trading: We provide legal advice on trading in the electricity market.

4. High Evaluation from Clients and Industry

Our lawyers are well-versed in the latest trends and legal frameworks, earning high praise from both clients and the industry. In promoting the energy transition, we prioritize the success of our clients and provide specialized and comprehensive legal support.

Awards

5. Discussions on Hot Topics relating to the Energy Transition

In future articles, we will publish timely discussions by our energy sector specialist attorneys on the latest trends and practices relating to the energy transition. Stay tuned for future updates.

5. Roundtable Discussion: The Frontline of the Energy Transition

[First Session] Global Trends in the Energy Sector and Overseas Expansion of Japanese Companies

