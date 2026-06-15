Bermuda Captive Conference 2026: Key Takeaways

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The Bermuda Captive Conference remains one of the leading forums for the global captive insurance industry, bringing together owners, managers, regulators, and advisors to discuss emerging trends and practical developments. This year’s conference focused on innovation within captive structures, regulatory developments in Bermuda, and the evolving risk landscape influencing how captives are established and operated.

Captive Formation

The conference main agenda opened with a presentation on the captive starter kit, featuring Conyers’ own Sarah Lusher, who discussed the key considerations involved in establishing a captive. The panel brought together an insurance manager, banker and a captive owner, offering a well-rounded perspective from different stakeholders.

Regulatory Developments

The Bermuda Shorts sessions relating to regulatory developments covered a range of regulatory and operational topics. The Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) discussed its openness to stablecoin use of up to 25%, which may be applied as premium or collateral, among other uses. Importantly, BMA approval is required and there are certain stipulations regarding the stablecoin in question. Other sessions addressed the different solutions available for collateral, and the use of AI in underwriting and claims.

Governance and the Importance of Midlife Reviews

As part of the series of Bermuda Shorts dedicated to Unlocking Good Governance for Captive Leaders, Matt Gravelin, Managing Director of Alternative Risk Consulting at Brown & Brown presented on why captive owners should revisit their programmes several years after formation to reassess new opportunities, or whether its current structure remains fit for purpose. Gravelin encouraged captive owners to review whether their structure remains appropriate as their business evolves, noting that reviews can identify opportunities to expand into new lines of coverage or make greater use of captive capital. Beyond strategy, these reviews provide an opportunity to reassess governance arrangements and service providers.

Economic Outlook and Market Signals

A session on economic signals highlighted macroeconomic factors currently affecting the broader insurance landscape. Speakers pointed to a number of interconnected pressures, including US politics, US energy capacity (or the lack thereof), the US-China relationship, the EU-UK relationship, and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Alternative Risk and Capital Solutions

The conference explored a broad range of the alternative risk options available to captives, including group captives, multi-year multi-loss reinsurance, retrospective insurance, insurance-linked securities (ILS) collateralised reinsurance, and parametrics. These structures allow for losses to be paid more quickly, as the triggers for payment are clearer and more objectively defined.

The Captive Owner Experience

Julie DeSantis, Senior Vice President, Risk Management Sony Corporation of America presented as part of the series titled Inside the Captive Owner Experience and reflected on the success of Sony’s Bermuda captive, which is currently celebrating its 50th year. DeSantis highlighted Bermuda’s collaborative approach, mature market and willingness to innovate as key factors that have enabled Sony’s captive to evolve alongside the company’s transformation from electronics manufacturer to global entertainment and technology group. DeSantis noted that Sony undertook an extensive and lengthy review of a number of jurisdictions before selecting Bermuda as its domicile.

A few standout themes that emerged throughout the conference included MGAs, group captives, AI (risks and use in the industry) and parametrics.

Overall, the Bermuda Captive Conference reflected a market that is adapting quickly to technological, regulatory, and economic change. Captives continue to play a central role in this evolution, supported by Bermuda which remains the global leader in the captive industry. One of the key emphasis points throughout the conference was the highly regarded reputation of the BMA as a world-class regulator committed to innovation and regulatory transparency.

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