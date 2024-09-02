What Are The Laws On Suicide Attempts In The UAE? (Video)

Transcript

0:00

My friend had a fight with her husband then she tried to commit suicide and cut

0:04

her wrists but she only injured herself and has since made a full recovery

0:08

I want to know what the law says about suicide in the UAE?

0:13

it is very unfortunate that you felt the need to try to take your own life

0:16

under UAE Law committing suicide is a crime Article 335 states that a person

0:21

who attempts suicide is subject to imprisonment that does not exceed six

0:25

months or a fine that does not exceed five thousand dirhams or both but one of

0:31

the main factors considered by a court is the intention of the accused and

0:34

whether there was a genuine desire to kill oneself the Criminal Court has the

0:38

discretionary power to reach a conclusion on the person's intentions

0:42

usually based on a medical statement or the statements of family members if

0:46

prosecutors believe that there is no intention to commit suicide they also

0:50

have the power to close the case and return the accused passport

0:55

to receive more informative videos from our channel

0:57

click the subscribe button and press the bell icon

1:00

Please feel free to like share or leave a comment or question which

1:04

will be answered in our next videos