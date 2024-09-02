What Are The Laws On Suicide Attempts In The UAE? (Video)

Transcript
My friend had a fight with her husband then she tried to commit suicide and cut
her wrists but she only injured herself and has since made a full recovery
I want to know what the law says about suicide in the UAE?
it is very unfortunate that you felt the need to try to take your own life
under UAE Law committing suicide is a crime Article 335 states that a person
who attempts suicide is subject to imprisonment that does not exceed six
months or a fine that does not exceed five thousand dirhams or both but one of
the main factors considered by a court is the intention of the accused and
whether there was a genuine desire to kill oneself the Criminal Court has the
discretionary power to reach a conclusion on the person's intentions
usually based on a medical statement or the statements of family members if
prosecutors believe that there is no intention to commit suicide they also
have the power to close the case and return the accused passport
