Potential Restructure Of Nigeria Trade Mark Registry Announced

During the third edition of the Ministerial Press Briefing Session in Abuja, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, disclosed a potential restructuring was announced. It appears that the Ministry is working with the Ministry of Justice and Ministry and Ministry of Arts and Digital Economy on the restructuring exercise. The motive is an Intellectual Property Policy that works for the entire economy to enable it to thrive.

We are yet to see what restructuring is being proposed and are monitoring the exercise closely.