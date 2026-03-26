Management Fees In Nigeria: Is It At Arm’s Length Or An Automatic Red Flag?

Management fees are a common feature of intra-group arrangements within multinational enterprises (MNEs), reflecting charges for services provided by a parent company or related entity to its subsidiaries. These services are typically designed to promote operational efficiency, ensure consistency in group-wide policies, and allow group entities to benefit from centralized expertise.

KPMG Nigeria is a member firm of KPMG International. We provide Audit, Advisory and Tax & Regulatory services, across various industries, to national and multinational companies. Our purpose is to inspire confidence and empower change. We have a relentless focus on delivering quality and excellent service to clients. We, therefore, provide insights and innovative ideas to clients to help them achieve their corporate objectives.

Article Insights

Barbara Mbaebie’s articles from KPMG Nigeria are most popular: in Nigeria KPMG Nigeria are most popular: within Tax, International Law, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

with Finance and Tax Executives

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Oil & Gas and Retail & Leisure industries

Introduction

Management fees are a common feature of intra-group arrangements within multinational enterprises (MNEs), reflecting charges for services provided by a parent company or related entity to its subsidiaries. These services are typically designed to promote operational efficiency, ensure consistency in group-wide policies, and allow group entities to benefit from centralized expertise.

In Nigeria, however, management fees have become one of the most scrutinized related party transactions. The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) frequently subjects such arrangements to heightened transfer pricing (TP) review, given their perceived susceptibility to misuse and potential use as a mechanism for profit shifting. Consequently, management fees are often treated as an automatic red flag during TP audits, particularly where the services are not clearly defined, inadequately documented, or poorly priced.

Under Nigeria’s Transfer Pricing Regulations, the mere existence of a management fee arrangement does not automatically render it acceptable for tax purposes. Taxpayers are required to demonstrate that the services were actually rendered, that they conferred a measurable economic or commercial benefit on the Nigerian entity, and that the fees charged are consistent with the arm’s length principle.

In this article, the authors seek to examine the nature of management services, the regulatory framework governing their treatment in Nigeria, and the circumstances under which management fees may either withstand or fail transfer pricing scrutiny.

What Constitutes Management Services?

Management services generally refer to intra-group services provided by one group entity to another, aimed at supporting the recipient’s business operations. According to the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines, intra- group services may include activities of an administrative, technical, financial or commercial nature that provide value to the recipient entity.

Common examples of management services include strategic and business planning support, financial management and treasury support, human resources management and personnel training, information technology and systems support, legal, compliance and risk management services. Not all activities performed by a parent or group entity are chargeable. The OECD Guidelines distinguish chargeable intra- group services from shareholder activities (e.g. group reporting), which are undertaken solely by reason of ownership and do not confer a direct benefit on subsidiaries.

Management fee arrangements in Nigeria are primarily governed by the Income Tax (Transfer Pricing) Regulations, 2018 (TP Regulations), which adopt the arm’s length principle as articulated in the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines. Under the Regulations, transactions between connected persons must be conducted under conditions that would have applied between independent parties in comparable circumstances.

The TP Regulations empower the NRS to disregard or adjust related party transactions where it considers that the pricing does not reflect arm’s length conditions. In the context of management fees, this means that taxpayers must demonstrate compliance with both the benefit test and the arm’s length test, supported by contemporaneous documentation.

Benefit Test vs Arm’s Length Test in Nigeria

Although closely related, the benefit test and the arm’s length test serve distinct purposes in the evaluation of management fees.

Benefit Test

The benefit test seeks to establish whether the Nigerian entity derived a clear economic or commercial benefit from the services received. In line with OECD Guidelines, a service is considered beneficial if an independent enterprise in comparable circumstances would have been willing to pay for the activity or perform it in-house.

In Nigeria, failure to demonstrate benefit may lead to outright or partial disallowance of the cost of management services, regardless of the pricing methodology applied. Services that duplicate local functions, relate to shareholder activities, or do not enhance the recipient’s business position are unlikely to satisfy this test.

Arm’s Length Test

Once benefit is established, the arm’s length test assesses whether the amount charged for the services is consistent with what independent parties would have agreed under similar circumstances. This involves evaluating the cost base, allocation keys, mark-ups (if any), and the appropriateness of the selected transfer pricing method.

More importantly, satisfying the arm’s length test does not cure a failure to meet the benefit test. In practice, the NRS often challenges management fees at the benefit stage before even considering pricing.

Heightened Scrutiny of Management Fees in Nigeria

Despite their commercial relevance, management fees frequently attract adverse attention from the NRS due to recurring red flags observed during TP audits.

Absence of sufficient evidence to substantiate the services allegedly provided: This is one of the most common red Taxpayers often rely on generic descriptions such as “management support” without providing service agreements, detailed service descriptions or contemporaneous records evidencing actual performance.

Failure to demonstrate economic benefit: Charges for services that duplicate functions already performed by the Nigerian entity, or that constitute shareholder activities, are routinely challenged. Where the benefit is indirect, incidental, or difficult to quantify, the NRS may take the position that an independent party would not have been willing to pay for such services.

Lack of sufficient economic substance: Management fees also raise red flags where they are charged by entities lacking sufficient economic substance. Payments made to related parties with limited personnel or operational capacity are often viewed as inconsistent with the value of the services purportedly rendered. In such cases, the NRS may question whether the service provider had the capability to perform the services at all.

Pricing and allocation: The pricing and allocation of management fees frequently come under Blanket charges based on turnover, arbitrary allocation keys or the application of mark-ups without benchmarking support are commonly challenged.

Finally, retrospective or irregular management fee charges often trigger heightened scrutiny. Fees raised without prior contractual agreement or consistent charging patterns may be perceived as tax-motivated adjustments rather than genuine commercial arrangements.

Evidence the NRS expects to justify management fees

To successfully defend management fees, Nigerian taxpayers are expected to maintain robust and contemporaneous documentation. This typically includes:

Intercompany service agreements that clearly define the nature, pricing terms and scope of

Evidence of services rendered (emails, reports, time sheets, service logs).

Demonstration of economic benefit to the service

A defensible cost base and allocation

Transfer pricing documentation supporting the arm’s length nature of the

The absence of any of these elements significantly increases the risk of adjustments during a TP audit.

To mitigate transfer pricing risks, taxpayers should adopt a proactive and structured approach to management fee arrangements. These may include:

Clearly distinguishing chargeable services from shareholder

Establishing detailed service schedules and allocation keys aligned with actual usage

Ensuring service providers have adequate economic

Applying consistent and transparent pricing

Preparing contemporaneous TP documentation in line with OECD guidance and Nigerian TP

Such measures not only enhance defensibility but also reduce the likelihood of disputes with the NRS.

Conclusion

Management fees are not inherently unacceptable under Nigerian transfer pricing regulations; however, they remain one of the most closely examined related party transactions due to their high risk of misuse and historical audit trends. Nigerian taxpayers should not assume that management fees will be accepted simply because they are common within multinational groups.

Instead, taxpayers must take deliberate steps to ensure that management services are clearly defined, demonstrably beneficial, and priced in accordance with the arm’s length principle. Strong documentation, economic substance, and alignment with OECD guidance are critical to sustaining such arrangements. In an increasingly aggressive audit environment, proactive compliance is no longer optional but essential.

References

Income Tax (Transfer Pricing) Regulations, 2018 OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and Tax Administrations, 2022

The opinion expressed in this article is solely personal and does not represent the views of any organization or association to which the authors belong.