ARTICLE
26 June 2026

Control vs. Challenge: Who Speaks For A Company In Receivership? The Nigerian Supreme Court Recalibrates The Limits Of Receiver Authority In Neconde Energy Limited v. Fbnquest Merchant Bank Limited & Ors.

SB
Stren & Blan Partners

Contributor

Stren & Blan Partners logo

At our law firm, we pride ourselves on providing personalized and attentive service to each of our Clients.

We are focused on providing solutions to our Client’s business problems and adding value to their businesses and commercial endeavours. This underpins our ethos, and everything we do flows from these underlying principles.

Stren & Blan Partners is a full-service commercial Law Firm that provides legal services to diverse local and multinational corporations. We have developed a clear vision for anticipating our Client’s business needs and surpassing their expectations, and we do this with an uncompromising commitment to Client service and legal excellence.

Explore Firm Details
When a company enters receivership, control typically shifts to the receiver—but what happens when the very basis of that control is challenged?
Nigeria Finance and Banking
Stren & Blan Partners
Stren & Blan Partners’s articles from Stren & Blan Partners are most popular:
  • within Finance and Banking topic(s)
  • in Nigeria
  • with readers working within the Insurance industries
Stren & Blan Partners are most popular:
  • within International Law, Consumer Protection and Technology topic(s)

When a company enters receivership, a familiar assumption often follows: control has shifted, the receiver is in charge of the named asset(s), and the directors must step aside. But what happens when the very basis of that control is itself under challenge? What happens when the dispute is not simply about managing charged assets, but about whether the receiver should be there at all?

That is the difficult and commercially significant question that lies at the heart of Neconde Energy Limited v FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited & Ors. At one level, the case arose from a major secured lending and enforcement dispute involving alleged default, the enforcement of security, and the appointment of a Receiver/Manager over valuable oil and gas interests, including Neconde’s interest in OML 42 JV in Delta State, Nigeria. The Lenders had approached the Federal High Court of Nigeria for far-reaching reliefs tied to the enforcement of transaction security and the recovery of very substantial outstanding debt. The approach adopted by the Nigerian Courts in resolving these issues forms the basis of this commentary.

Open PDF to continue reading >>

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Stren & Blan Partners
Stren & Blan Partners
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More