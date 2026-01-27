Updates On Recent Activities And Other Developments In The Privacy Sector

John C. Onyido’s articles from S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. are most popular:
- in Nigeria
- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. are most popular:
- within Privacy, Tax and Consumer Protection topic(s)
- The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), in partnership with Meta Inc., has translated the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDP Act) 2023 into Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba to improve nationwide accessibility and public awareness of data protection rights. The Yoruba version was unveiled in Ikeja, Lagos, where NDPC's National Commissioner, Dr Vincent Olatunji, highlighted the initiative's role in promoting inclusivity, citizen empowerment, and alignment with the current administration's Renewed Hope Agenda. The event, led by traditional rulers and attended by community stakeholders, underscored strong grassroots support for advancing data privacy awareness across Nigeria. See the link to the updates here: https://ndpc.gov.ng/ndpc-meta-translate-nigeria-data-protection-act-into-hausa-igbo-yoruba-to-deepen-inclusivity/
- The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Smartcomply Technologies Solutions Limited to develop a data protection compliance checklist tailored for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). NDPC's National Commissioner, Dr Vincent Olatunji, underscored the economic importance of SMEs and the need to embed privacy across their operations, noting that the MoU will strengthen collaboration and support implementation through a proposed joint working group. Smartcomply's CEO, Gbemisola Osunrinde, stated that the partnership aims to enhance data protection compliance and deliver improved privacy outcomes for Nigerians. A link to the update can be found here: https://ndpc.gov.ng/ndpc-signs-mou-with-smartcomply-to-develop-data-protection-compliance-checklist-for-smes/
- The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) participated in a strategic digital governance and IT project benchmarking engagement in London, represented by an officer from its IT and Cybersecurity Department. The week-long mission, organised by NITDA in collaboration with the UK FCDO, focused on aligning Nigeria's IT project oversight with global best practices in procurement, cybersecurity, and data privacy. NDPC's involvement reinforced the role of data protection in Digital Public Infrastructure, with insights drawn from the UK's G-Cloud Framework and Digital Marketplace to strengthen transparency, regulatory compliance, and public trust in Nigeria's digital ecosystem. See the link to the update here: https://ndpc.gov.ng/ndpc-and-nitda-benchmarking-uk-best-practices-to-secure-nigerias-digital-future/
- The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) participated in a panel session at Digital Nigeria 2025, represented by its Head of IT & Cybersecurity, Mr. Olorunisomo Isola. He highlighted NDPC's approach to balancing innovation with data protection compliance, particularly in supporting start-ups and SMEs, and stressed the importance of anticipating emerging regulatory challenges in Nigeria's evolving digital landscape. The session underscored the value of collaboration and shared responsibility in strengthening cybersecurity, trust, and long-term digital resilience in Nigeria. Find the link to the update here: https://ndpc.gov.ng/ndpc-outlines-strategies-for-equipping-start-ups-with-data-protection-compliance-understanding/
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.