TEMPLARS Transcripts | Energy & Natural Resources May 2026

- within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
- in Nigeria
- with readers working within the Oil & Gas and Construction & Engineering industries
- within Energy and Natural Resources, Technology and Criminal Law topic(s)
- with Finance and Tax Executives
The May edition of the TEMPLARS Transcripts: Energy and Natural Resources Digest highlights a more disciplined execution phase across Nigeria and Ghana, with firmer regulation, active project delivery, and clearer investment signals.
In Nigeria, upstream activity is intensifying, with over 300 firms competing for 50 oil blocks, alongside new methane reporting and decommissioning rules that raise compliance thresholds. Gas pricing adjustments, stable reserves, and progress on the OB3 pipeline reinforce gas as a core domestic supply lever, supported by refinery rehabilitation initiatives. Power sector measures, including updated mini-grid regulations, solar funding, and a US$2.43 billion debt resolution plan, point to a coordinated push to stabilise the market and expand supply.
In Ghana, reforms are advancing across mining and hydrocarbons. Proposed licensing resets, the ratification of the Ewoyaa lithium project, and the Damang mine transition signal a shift toward resource diversification and greater local participation, while improved fiscal discipline at Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) strengthens institutional credibility.
The trajectory is consistent across both markets; tighter regulatory control, targeted reforms, and execution-led activity are reinforcing the investment case across energy and critical minerals.
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