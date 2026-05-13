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13 May 2026

TEMPLARS Transcripts | Energy & Natural Resources May 2026

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Nigeria and Ghana are entering a more disciplined execution phase in their energy and natural resources sectors, marked by firmer regulation, active project delivery, and clearer investment signals. Upstream activity is intensifying with over 300 firms competing for oil blocks, while gas pricing adjustments and power sector reforms point to coordinated efforts to stabilise markets and expand supply across both nations.
Nigeria Energy and Natural Resources
Dayo Okusami,Desmond Ogba,Modupe Dabiri
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Dayo Okusami’s articles from Templars are most popular:
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The May edition of the TEMPLARS Transcripts: Energy and Natural Resources Digest highlights a more disciplined execution phase across Nigeria and Ghana, with firmer regulation, active project delivery, and clearer investment signals.

In Nigeria, upstream activity is intensifying, with over 300 firms competing for 50 oil blocks, alongside new methane reporting and decommissioning rules that raise compliance thresholds. Gas pricing adjustments, stable reserves, and progress on the OB3 pipeline reinforce gas as a core domestic supply lever, supported by refinery rehabilitation initiatives. Power sector measures, including updated mini-grid regulations, solar funding, and a US$2.43 billion debt resolution plan, point to a coordinated push to stabilise the market and expand supply.

In Ghana, reforms are advancing across mining and hydrocarbons. Proposed licensing resets, the ratification of the Ewoyaa lithium project, and the Damang mine transition signal a shift toward resource diversification and greater local participation, while improved fiscal discipline at Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) strengthens institutional credibility.

The trajectory is consistent across both markets; tighter regulatory control, targeted reforms, and execution-led activity are reinforcing the investment case across energy and critical minerals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Dayo Okusami
Dayo Okusami
Photo of Desmond Ogba
Desmond Ogba
Photo of Sarpong K. Odame
Sarpong K. Odame
Photo of Modupe Dabiri
Modupe Dabiri
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