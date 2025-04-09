Digital Regulations In The Metaverse Era: Nigeria

Metaverse Guide

Introduction to the Metaverse Guide

Comprehensive coverage of digital regulatory frameworks

PUNUKA is delighted to share the Metaverse Guide, a guide that acknowledges the current gap in specific legislation tailored to the metaverse across most regions and countries. To address this, the guide provides a comprehensive overview of the existing digital regulatory frameworks that may impact the metaverse. This includes an analysis of various legal domains such as data protection, cybersecurity, digital identity, artificial intelligence, human rights, competition law, intellectual property, digital transactions, marketing, liability and jurisdiction. By doing so, the guide offers a broad understanding of how current laws and policies can be applied to the metaverse, even in the absence of specific regulations. The publication had the active participation of our Partner and Head of the Media, Entertainment, Intellectual Property and Technology Law, Isioma Idigbe and Associate, Decency Nkume

Navigating the digital regulatory environment

In the absence of specific metaverse legislation, this guide delves into the existing digital regulatory environments of various jurisdictions. It provides a detailed analysis of how current laws and policies may impact the metaverse, offering a regional and country-specific perspective. This approach ensures readers are well-informed about the potential regulatory challenges and opportunities in different parts of the world.

Practical guidance

In addition to providing an overview of the current regulatory environment, the guide aims to offer practical guidance. Each chapter follows a Q&A format, addressing specific questions related to the legal topics covered. This structure helps readers identify preliminary risks, challenges and risk mitigation measures, making the guide a valuable resource for companies and legal professionals navigating the metaverse.

Dynamic and evolving project

The Metaverse Guide is designed as an ongoing project, continuously updated to reflect the latest developments in the regulatory landscape. Recognising the rapid evolution of the metaverse, the guide welcomes additional contributions from experts and practitioners. This collaborative approach ensures that the guide remains relevant and comprehensive, adapting to new legal challenges and regulatory changes as they emerge.

A heartfelt 'thank you' to all contributors

We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to our Regional Coordinators and Country Contributors who have dedicated their time, expertise and effort to the Metaverse Guide. Your invaluable contributions have been instrumental in shaping this comprehensive resource, which aims to navigate the intricate and evolving landscape of the metaverse.

