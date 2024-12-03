The Urgent Need For A Nigerian Coast Guard: Enhancing Maritime Security And Economic Prosperity

Nigeria's maritime sector is crucial to Nigeria's economic wealth, yet it faces a pressing challenge; the need to protect its extensive and strategically important coastal resources. The absence of a dedicated coast guard has for decades compromised national maritime security and hindered economic growth. Valuable marine resources are vulnerable to exploitation. This article highlights the strong case to establish a robust and independent Nigerian Coast Guard service, to enhance maritime security and unlock the vast potential of the nation's blue economy.

The call for a dedicated maritime security agency in Nigeria is not a new one. For over 40 years, stakeholders in the maritime industry and legal experts, including Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, called for the establishment of such an institution. Yet, Nigeria continues to rely on an ad-hoc system that combines the efforts of the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Unfortunately, this fragmented approach is not adequate to address the complex threats to Nigeria's maritime assets.

The Nigerian Navy plays a crucial role in national defence; however, as a military organization, its primary focus is on combat and defence operations. Enforcing maritime laws and regulations Is not the core mandate of the Navy. This is why a specialized agency dedicated solely to maritime security and law enforcement is needed.

Countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia have successfully implemented independent coast guard services to ensure maritime security and foster economic development. These countries have successfully established coast guards as civilian law enforcement agencies, operating under the purview of civilian authorities. While their coast guards may be mobilized for military purposes during times of war or national emergency, their primary functions remain firmly rooted in civilian law enforcement. This organizational structure ensures a focus on maritime safety, environmental protection, and the implementation of international maritime regulations, without compromising national defence priorities. Establishing a Nigerian Coast Guard, based on these global best practices, would address a critical gap and enable Nigeria to fully leverage its maritime potential.

Currently, Nigeria's approach to maritime security is quite ineffective. Dependence on the Navy and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) creates overlapping responsibilities, which often leads to inefficient resource allocation and ineffective enforcement. This gap in maritime security is a major factor in the rampant issues of crude oil theft, illegal fishing, smuggling, piracy, and other maritime crimes that undermine Nigeria's economy and put its citizens at risk.

An independent Nigerian Coast Guard would effectively address various maritime issues. Its primary responsibilities would include implementing maritime regulations, protecting Nigeria's extensive economic resources, and enforcing the nation's maritime laws, such as the Cabotage Act and the Merchant Shipping Act. This specialized focus would enhance the enforcement of regulations, increase revenue generation, and improve the protection of Nigeria's marine environment.

The establishment of a dedicated Nigerian Coast Guard is not only a security necessity but also a vital investment in the nation's future. The establishment of a coast guard aligns well with the recommendations of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the United Nations agency dedicated to maritime affairs. The IMO guidelines highlight the necessity of having a dedicated maritime security agency responsible for implementing international standards for maritime safety and security.

Integrating the Navy into the Coast Guard structure remains a viable option, like practices used by other countries. This arrangement would enable the Navy to lend its specialized skills and resources to support the Coast Guard's operations, when needed while preserving the Coast Guard's overall civilian mandate and organizational independence.

The economic benefits of having a strong Coast Guard are significant. By effectively addressing maritime crime, a Coast Guard can help secure crucial revenue sources from industries such as oil and gas production, shipping, and fishing. It would also attract foreign investment by showing Nigeria's commitment to protecting its maritime territory and resources, thereby fostering a secure and stable business environment. Additionally, safeguarding marine ecosystems and biodiversity would provide long-term economic and environmental advantages.

Nigeria can no longer afford to delay the establishment of a robust coast guard. The long-term economic and security implications of inaction are too significant to ignore. By embracing this vital initiative, Nigeria can secure its maritime sector, protect its national interests, and ensure a prosperous future for its people. The establishment of a Nigerian Coast Guard is not just desirable; it is essential for the nation's future prosperity.

