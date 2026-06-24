Key Regulatory Update in Nigeria: the Cbn Foreign Exchange Manual 2026

The Central Bank of Nigeria's Fourth Edition of the Foreign Exchange Manual introduces sweeping changes to currency and trade regulations, raising import payment thresholds, increasing tuition remittance limits...

Pavestones is a modern, full service, female led law practice with a particular focus on technology and innovation. The practice was borne out of a desire to meet the legal requirements of businesses by adopting a modern, cost effective and less archaic approach. Our key practice areas are Corporate and Commercial, Technology and Innovation, Data Protection and Compliance Services, Energy and Natural Resources and Banking and Finance.

Article Insights

Seun Timi-Koleolu’s articles from Pavestones Legal are most popular: within Finance and Banking topic(s)

in Nigeria Pavestones Legal are most popular: within Finance and Banking, Environment and Employment and HR topic(s)

with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries

Introduction

On June 1, 2026, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) implemented the Fourth Edition of the Foreign Exchange Manual (the “2026 Manual”), replacing the Foreign Exchange Manual 2018 (the “2018 Manual”). The 2026 Manual introduces significant changes to currency and trade rules and consolidates various foreign exchange policies and directives into a single framework governing foreign exchange transactions in Nigeria. While the 2026 Manual introduces measures intended to improve access to foreign exchange and facilitate cross-border transactions, it also strengthens regulatory oversight and significantly increases the consequences of non-compliance.

In this newsletter, we highlight some of the key changes introduced by the 2026 Manual and their implications for financial institutions and other stakeholders.

Key Operational Adjustment

Increased Flexibility for Trade and Foreign Exchange Transactions

Import and Export

Under the 2018 Manual, importers were generally permitted to make advance payments of up to 15% of the Free on Board (FOB) value of physical imports. However, under the New Manual the permissible advance payment threshold for physical imports has been increased to 30% of the Free on Board (FOB) value of the goods. This adjustment provides importers with greater flexibility in negotiating payment terms with foreign suppliers and may reduce procurement challenges associated with international trade transactions.Also, to incentivize international trade and reduce processing hassles, the New Manual mandates that the processing of Form NXP for exporters shall now be entirely free of charge. These measures are expected to simplify access to foreign currency held in domiciliary accounts and reduce administrative blockages associated with remittance transactions. Tuition Remittances

Under the 2018 Manual, International tuition fee remittances were restricted to USD 15,000 per semester, capped at two semesters per year. However, the 2026 Manual raises this threshold to USD25,000 per semester. This provision provides greater clarity regarding the amount that may be accessed through official channels for educational expenses. Domiciliary Account Holders

Also, the 2026 Manual removes the Form A requirement for outward remittances for holders of self funded domiciliary accounts.

Similarly, Domiciliary account holders may now initiate direct telegraphic transfers of up to USD10,000 per day without triggering exhaustive trade documentation.

Export Proceeds and Inbound Remittances

The 2026 Manual provides that all exporters shall ensure that export proceeds are repatriated and credited to their export domiciliary account in the bank where the NXP was established, within 180 days from the Bill of Lading date for oil and gas exports and 90 days for non-oil exports. Failure to adhere to this timeline imposes a penalty of 1% of the amount involved.

Furthermore, the Manual provides that inbound foreign currency transfers shall be paid to beneficiaries in Naira or such other currency as may be determined by the CBN from time to time.

It further provides that cash withdrawals relating to inbound transfers shall not exceed the Naira equivalent of USD200, while amounts above this threshold must be paid through a bank account.

Revised Travel Allowance Framework

CBN previously prohibited cash payments of Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and Business Travel Allowance (BTA) under its 2024 cashless directive. However, Under the 2026 Manual, 25% of the PTA and BTA may now be disbursed in physical foreign currency cash while the remaining 75% must be disbursed through electronic channels such as debit or credit cards. This policy shift aims to balance the digital payment objectives of the apex bank with the practical cash liquidity demands faced by international travelers.

Domestic Transactions and Naira Denomination Requirements

The 2026 Manual reaffirms the requirement that transactions involving goods and services exchanged between Nigerian entities must generally be denominated and settled in Naira.

However, exemptions continue to apply to certain sectors and transactions, including specified activities within the oil and gas, maritime, aviation and free trade zone sectors.

Regulatory Compliance and Enforcement

The New Manual introduces a high-stakes environment for Authorized Dealer Banks (ADBs) and corporate entities:

Financial Sanctions: Banks processing transactions without adequate documentation face a ₦100 million flat fine, plus ₦10 million per affected transaction. Export Penalties: A 1% penalty applies to exporters failing to repatriate proceeds within the mandatory 90 days (non-oil) or 180 days (oil/gas) windows. Strict Documentation: The CBN has codified the use of the Electronic Certificate of Capital Importation (eCCI). Capital must be registered within 24–48 hours of inflow; failure to do so may permanently compromise the legal standing of the investment. Domestic Denominations: All domestic transactions must be priced and settled in Naira. Exemptions are strictly limited to specific sectors, including Oil & Gas, Maritime, Aviation, and businesses within Free Trade Zones.

Conclusion

The 2026 Foreign Exchange Manual represents an important development in Nigeria’s foreign exchange regulatory framework.

On one hand, the Manual provides businesses and individuals with greater flexibility through higher import payment thresholds, increased tuition remittance limits, simplified domiciliary account operations, and reduced export transaction costs. On the other hand, it introduces a more stringent compliance environment characterised by enhanced documentation requirements, stronger reporting obligations, and substantial penalties for non-compliance.

Accordingly, all stakeholders involved should undertake a comprehensive review of their foreign exchange policies, documentation procedures, transaction monitoring systems, and internal controls to ensure alignment with the new framework. Given the scale of the sanctions introduced by the Manual, compliance failures may no longer be viewed as routine administrative lapses but as material regulatory risks with potentially significant financial and operational consequences.

As implementation of the Manual progresses, we expect that further regulatory guidance will be put in place to provide additional clarity on the application of the 2026 Manual provisions.

Key Changes at a Glance

Area 2018 Manual 2026 Manual Advance Import Payments 15% of FOB Value 30% of FOB Value PTA/BTA Disbursement More restrictive cash framework 75% Electronic / 25% Cash Tuition Fee Remittances Lower limits Up to USD 25,000 per Semester Domiciliary Account Remittances Form A Required Form A Removed Form NXP Processing Processing Fees Applicable Free of Charge Documentation Violations Lower sanctions ₦100m + ₦10m per affected transaction Export Proceeds Repatriation Existing obligations 1% penalty for non-compliance Inbound Money Transfers Less detailed framework Enhanced payment and withdrawal restrictions

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.