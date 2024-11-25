Remedies For Wrongful Termination Of Employment In Nigeria

Termination of employment in Nigeria is a sensitive legal issue. It is a general principle of law that whoever hires can fire. Consequently, an employer can be said to have the discretionary power to terminate an employee's appointment when the need arises. However, there are several liabilities, obligations and exceptions duly recognized in law where the discretionary power to terminate an employee's employment has been exercised wrongly.

Legal Framework

Employment and terminations of same are governed by various laws in Nigeria. Some of these laws include:

The 1999 Constitution (as amended) established and designated the jurisdiction of the National Industrial Court. By virtue of the Constitution, all matters related to employment matters can only be litigated at the National Industrial Court. Labour Act: This is the principal law that governs labour & employment law in Nigeria. The Act make provisions with respect to the rights and obligations of both an employer and employee.

The National Industrial Act also complements the constitutional provisions pertaining to the establishment and jurisdiction of the National Industrial Court. National Industrial Court Rules: The rules of the court govern the court proceedings where a lawsuit concerning wrongful termination of employment has been instituted.

Understanding Wrongful Termination

First, let us establish what constitutes wrongful termination. In Nigeria, termination is considered wrongful if it does not follow the procedures outlined in the employee's contract or relevant labor laws, such as the Nigerian Labor Act. Here are some common reasons for wrongful termination:

Termination based on factors like race, religion, gender, or age is illegal. Termination on a faulty allegation against the employees: The employers are forbidden from terminating the employees' appointments based on false allegations. Most lawsuits on the wrongful termination of employment are predicated on this reason.

Remedies for Wrongful Termination of Employment

First, the court empowered to hear cases pertaining to termination of employment and employment-related matters is the National Industrial Court, established by virtue of Section 254A of the 1999 Constitution (as altered).

Now, let us explore the potential remedies an employee might seek if they believe their termination was wrongful.

Even in cases of lawful termination, the employer will be obligated to pay severance pay, depending on the contract or industry regulations. This is a lump sum payment to compensate the employee for the loss of their job. A severance pay may not be awarded by the court unless it is contained in the contract of employment. Unpaid Entitlements: If the employee has outstanding wages, accrued vacation time, or other benefits, the court can order the employer to pay them.

Factors Affecting Remedies

The specific remedy awarded depends on several factors:

Was it with or without notice? Was there just cause? Was the termination wrongful? The details surrounding the termination significantly impact the case. Evidence: The employee must provide evidence to support their claim of wrongful termination. This could include copies of the employment contract, emails, witness testimonies, or performance evaluations.

Steps to Seek Remedies for Wrongful Termination

If employees believe they have been wrongfully terminated from their employment, here are some of the steps they can take:

Collect any documents or information that supports your case. An employment case is decided based on a preponderance of the evidence or balance of probabilities. It would be wrong to approach a court without having sufficient evidence to prove your case. Negotiate with Employer: Sometimes, an amicable resolution can be reached through negotiation with the employer. The Federal Ministry of Labours also offers free mediation between sacked employees and employers to resolve issues related to work entitlements and compensations.

Sometimes, an amicable resolution can be reached through negotiation with the employer. The Federal Ministry of Labours also offers free mediation between sacked employees and employers to resolve issues related to work entitlements and compensations. File a Complaint: If negotiation or mediation fails, you can file a complaint with the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) through a legal practitioner, allowing the court to decide on the issue. Either the employer or employee is entitled to appeal the judgement of the lower court (NICN) to the Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal is the final court in an employment-related matter, not the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Conclusion

Wrongful termination of employment can be a stressful experience for employees. Understanding your rights and the potential remedies available can help you navigate this situation effectively. While reinstatement is an option in government-related employment, financial compensation is the more common remedy in private employment where cases of wrongful termination have been successfully proved. Consulting with an employment lawyer in Nigeria is crucial to determining the best course of action for your specific case.

