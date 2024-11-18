ARTICLE
18 November 2024

Shaping The Future: How Law Is Empowering Nigeria's Digital Economy

Tope Adebayo LP

As we celebrate Digital Nigeria Day 2024, themed "Empowering a Digital Future," it is important to reflect on Nigeria's progress towards becoming a dynamic digital economy. In today's world, going digital is no longer optional; it is essential. To stay competitive globally, countries, industries, and individuals must embrace the digital revolution. From groundbreaking fintech innovations transforming the way we make payments, to tech startups addressing local challenges, the digital economy is reshaping how we do business and how we live.

In this special newsletter edition, we explore the legal frameworks that drive Nigeria's digital transformation. From data protection to digital rights and intellectual property, we take a look at how the law not only enables innovation but also ensures that it occurs within a safe, regulated environment. A media report on the November 2024 edition of The Legal Advisor, is also available here: https://guardian.ng/features/talp-celebrates-digital-day-charges-govt-on-enabling-environment/

To view original Tope Adebayo article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

