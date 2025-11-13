ARTICLE
13 November 2025

Top ESG Trends Nigeria Must Watch: Regulatory Changes And Market Impacts

ESG trends Nigeria continues evolving rapidly, with new regulations and market expectations emerging regularly. Staying ahead of these trends helps companies maintain competitive advantages.
The Central Bank of Nigeria's Sustainable Banking Principles now require banks to assess climate risks in their portfolios. This regulation affects lending decisions across all sectors, particularly oil and gas, manufacturing, and real estate.

Corporate governance requirements are strengthening, with the Securities and Exchange Commission implementing stricter disclosure standards. Public companies must now report on diversity metrics, executive compensation ratios, and board independence measures.

Environmental impact assessments are becoming more stringent. The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency has expanded its oversight to cover smaller projects previously exempt from detailed environmental reviews.

Social impact reporting is gaining importance, especially for companies operating in rural communities. Stakeholders increasingly expect detailed reporting on local employment, community development programs, and social license to operate metrics.

