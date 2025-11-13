ARTICLE
13 November 2025

Why ESG Trends Nigeria Is Driving Corporate Transformation Across Industries

NC
Novatia Consulting

Contributor

Novatia Consulting logo

We have a global team of industry leading consultants who are able to provide high-quality solutions for your business. We are top management consulting company in Nigeria

Explore Firm Details
ESG trends Nigeria has become more than just compliance – it's driving fundamental business transformation across sectors.
Nigeria Corporate/Commercial Law
Novatia Consulting

1704554a.jpg

ESG trends Nigeria has become more than just compliance – it's driving fundamental business transformation across sectors. Companies are recognizing that environmental, social, and governance factors directly impact their bottom line and market competitiveness.

The banking sector leads this transformation, with institutions like Access Bank and Zenith Bank integrating climate risk assessments into their lending decisions. These banks now require detailed ESG documentation before approving major project financing.

Manufacturing companies are also adapting rapidly. Dangote Group, for instance, has invested heavily in cleaner production technologies and waste reduction programs. Their cement plants now incorporate alternative fuels that reduce carbon emissions by up to 25%.

Technology companies are leveraging ESG trends Nigeria to attract international partnerships and funding. Fintech startups particularly benefit from demonstrating strong governance practices when seeking venture capital investments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Novatia Consulting
Novatia Consulting
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More