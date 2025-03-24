Pre-Series Financing: Key Insights For Founders

Startups often find themselves navigating the complex world of fundraising, and one term that's becoming increasingly common is the "Pre-Series." But what does it really mean, and when should you use it? We find that some startups attach the "Pre-" label to a funding round because they didn't secure the full target amount or feel the amount raised doesn't align with what's typically associated with that stage.

But there's more to it than just numbers. In this update, we break down the concept of a Pre-Series and explore the strategic reasons why startups might deliberately structure or label a round this way. Whether you're a founder planning your next raise or simply looking to understand venture capital dynamics better, this is for you.

What is a "Pre-Series" Financing?

A Pre-Series financing is essentially an intermediary funding round that bridges the gap between traditional stages of investment, such as between Seed and Series A, Series A and Series B, or Series B and Series C.A Pre-Series financing is typically named according toits position in the funding sequence, such as "Pre-Series A" or "Pre-Series B.

While a Pre-Series round closely resembles a traditional funding round—with venture capitalists conducting due diligence, evaluating the start-up's prospects, negotiating term sheets, and finalising agreements—it is typically utilised to meet specific objectives before progressing to the next major round.