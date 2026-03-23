Managing Payment Risks In Nigerian Oil And Gas Transactions: Legal Strategies For Upstream Operators And Contractors

Payment risk remains one of the most persistent commercial pressures in the oil and gas sector, where upstream operators, international service contractors and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC)...

Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) is a leading world class legal solutions provider with clients in diverse sectors of the Nigerian economy. Our diversified skills ensure that we provide innovative legal solutions to our clients. At OAL, we are always devoted to our EPIC values: our excellence, professionalism, innovation & commitment.

Article Insights

Ifeoma Ezenwa’s articles from Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) are most popular: in Nigeria

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

1.0. INTRODUCTION

Payment risk remains one of the most persistent commercial pressures in the oil and gas sector, where upstream operators, international service contractors and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies operate in capital-intensive environments that depend on predictable liquidity to sustain operations.1 When payment cycles are disrupted, operational risk escalates, financing structures come under strain and commercial relationships begin to deteriorate, there is a breakdown in business stability that ultimately leads to financial distress and loss of stakeholder confidence.

Industry experience shows that disputes in the upstream sector frequently arise from cost recovery disagreements, certification delays and variation claims.2 These disputes rarely occur in isolation; they often reflect contractual ambiguity, regulatory misalignment or insufficient enforcement planning at the outset of the transaction. Recurring payment challenges typically include delayed milestone certification, disputed variation or change order pricing, unpaid joint venture cash calls, foreign exchange remittance restrictions, regulatory approval delays, and counterparty insolvency.

While these issues may appear purely commercial, effective management requires deliberate legal structuring long before a dispute arises. In Nigeria, payment risks are rarely abstract; they arise from identifiable structural, regulatory and counterparty realities that must be addressed during contract negotiation and monitored throughout project execution. Payment risk in Nigerian upstream transactions is rarely the product of a single defaulting counterparty. More often, it is the consequence of structural weaknesses in contract design, regulatory dependencies and enforcement planning that were not sufficiently addressed at the negotiation stage.

1.1. REGULATORY AND STRUCTURAL REALITIES IN NIGERIA

Payment structures in Nigerian upstream contracts operate within the framework of the Petroleum Industry Act, which significantly reshaped governance, fiscal regimes and regulatory oversight in the energy sector.3 Compliance obligations under this framework are not merely administrative. Regulatory approvals, reporting obligations and operational dependencies can directly influence when contractual milestones are satisfied and when payment becomes due.

Upstream transactions frequently involve the national oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, which now operates as a commercially structured entity but continues to function within a broader public policy environment. Its participation in projects often introduces corporate, structural and jurisdictional considerations that must be evaluated during contract negotiation rather than deferred to enforcement.

Local participation requirements imposed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board also influence project timelines and contractor obligations. Regulatory compliance reviews, mandatory local subcontracting and approval dependencies can affect milestone completion and therefore payment entitlement.

Understanding this regulatory and structural landscape is therefore essential to effective payment risk management.

1.2. UNDERSTANDING KEY PAYMENT RISKS IN NIGERIA

Foreign Exchange and Repatriation Risk: Foreign exchange exposure remains one of the most immediate and recurring payment risks in Nigerian oil and gas transactions. FX availability can fluctuate during liquidity cycles, and access to USD depends heavily on policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Delays in processing import documentation or accessing foreign exchange windows may directly affect payment timing, with “CBN approval pending” often cited as the explanation for delayed remittances.4 Where FX exposure is not addressed at the drafting stage, routine commercial delays can quickly escalate into prolonged disputes. Some mitigation measures include: Structuring offshore payment accounts in financial centres such as London, Dubai or Geneva were legally allowed. Drafting contracts in USD and requiring offshore settlement of payment obligations. Allocating currency conversion risk expressly in the contract. Including strict timelines for issuance of letters of credit and clear consequences for delay.

2. NNPC Counterparty Structure: Although the national oil company now operates commercially as Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, counterparty risk can vary depending on the specific contracting entity involved in a transaction. Credit strength may differ between trading subsidiaries, upstream joint venture entities and project-specific special purpose vehicles. Payment obligations may also be influenced by internal budget approvals, and political transitions can affect ministry oversight and internal authorisations. Counterparty clarity is essential before contractual performance begins. To mitigate these risks, parties should;

Identify the precise contracting entity and verify its asset base. Assess whether payment obligations depend on government budget allocations. Seek sovereign support language or appropriate credit support where commercially feasible. Verify cargo allocations directly with the NNPC trading arm to mitigate documentation fraud risks.

3. Local Content Compliance Risk: Local content obligations governed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board can significantly affect project delivery timelines and milestone completion. Operational implications commonly include mandatory participation of local subcontractors, regulatory review and approval delays, and payment structures tied to Nigerian banking channels. Where milestone definitions fail to account for these regulatory dependencies, payment entitlement may become contested. Embedding compliance considerations into contract drafting significantly reduces certification disputes. Practical mitigation measures include:

Aligning milestone definitions with regulatory approval processes. Structuring milestone-based payments that reflect compliance timelines. Verifying the financial capacity of required local partners. Avoiding vague milestone triggers dependent on discretionary regulatory approvals.

1.3. STRUCTURING PROTECTION AT THE NEGOTIATION STAGE

The most effective payment risk management strategy begins with precision in drafting, because contractual clarity at inception often determines whether disputes arise later. A recurring scenario in upstream service contracts arises where an EPC contractor completes a technically verifiable milestone but payment certification is delayed pending regulatory clearance or internal approvals within the operator's organisation. In such circumstances, the absence of deemed approval provisions or independent certification mechanisms can convert what should be a routine administrative delay into a prolonged payment dispute. Milestone definitions should be objective, measurable and aligned with operational and regulatory realities. Contracts should therefore provide for;

Clearly defined technical completion standards. Independent verification or certification mechanisms. Fixed timelines for invoice certification. Deemed approval provisions where responses are delayed.

Where certification processes remain open-ended, delay can become a strategic tool for withholding payment. Variation management requires equal discipline. Informal site instructions frequently generate entitlement disputes, and contracts should therefore require:

Written variation instructions. Transparent pricing methodologies. Strict notice requirements. Interim payment rights for approved variations.

Security instruments must also be carefully structured. Advance payment guarantees, performance bonds and parent company guarantees remain common tools for mitigating payment exposure, but their effectiveness depends on clear drafting, enforceable governing law and workable jurisdiction clauses.5

1.4. CONTRACT STRUCTURING AND PAYMENT SECURITY

Governing Law and Jurisdiction: In cross-border energy transactions, forum selection is a strategic commercial decision. Many international oil and gas contracts adopt English law as the governing law with arbitration seated in neutral jurisdictions such as London or Singapore. Common arbitral institutions include London Court of International Arbitration and International Chamber of Commerce. The choice of forum therefore has direct implications for recoverability. This structure is often preferred based on the following reasons; Nigerian court processes can involve lengthy timelines Nigeria is a signatory to the New York Convention, allowing foreign arbitral awards to be enforced internationally Offshore enforcement against attachable assets may be more efficient than domestic litigation

2. Payment Security Structures

Crude and Refined Product Transactions: Preferred payment structures typically include: Confirmed irrevocable letters of credit with confirmation by non-Nigerian banks Offshore escrow arrangements Prepayment structures for crude lifting transactions

Open account arrangements with indigenous traders are generally avoided unless supported by credit insurance or additional security. Control of title should remain with the seller until payment confirmation is received.

II. Upstream Services and EPC Contracts: Service contracts in Nigeria frequently encounter receivable delays. Common mitigation tools include:

Advance payments ranging from 20–40 percent of contract value Mobilisation fees secured by bank guarantees Parent company guarantees Step-in rights where appropriate Express suspension rights for non-payment

Suspension provisions must be drafted carefully to ensure they are commercially workable and legally enforceable.

III. Indigenous Company Credit Risk: Many Nigerian indigenous exploration and production companies rely on reserve-based lending, crude offtake prepayment structures and joint venture cash call arrangements. As a result, their liquidity may fluctuate with oil price volatility and financing obligations. Prudent counterparties therefore conduct financial due diligence by:

Reviewing corporate asset ownership structures Conducting lien searches Confirming receivables are not already pledged to lenders Consulting credit intelligence databases such as Dun & Bradstreet and S&P Global Ratings

1.5. MANAGING EXPOSURE DURING PROJECT EXECUTION

Even carefully drafted contracts may encounter operational stress during long-term upstream projects involving multiple stakeholders. Joint venture cash call defaults remain a recurring challenge. Where participants fail to contribute funding, joint operating agreements typically provide remedies such as default interest, liens over production or dilution of participating interests.6 These remedies must be exercised strictly in accordance with contractual and regulatory requirements to avoid secondary disputes.7

Invoice certification delays also frequently arise due to technical disagreements or administrative backlog. Early intervention through formal notices, documentation preservation and escalation procedures often prevents avoidable disputes. Security challenges are also relevant in certain producing areas such as the Niger Delta, where pipeline vandalism and theft may affect operational timelines. Contracts should therefore incorporate carefully drafted force majeure clauses, clear allocation of risk prior to title transfer and appropriate insurance arrangements. Operational oversight during performance frequently determines whether a project remains commercially stable or progresses toward formal dispute.

1.6. DISPUTE RESOLUTION AND RECOVERY STRATEGY

Oil and gas contracts commonly incorporate multi-tier dispute resolution mechanisms requiring negotiation, senior management escalation, mediation and arbitration.

Arbitration remains the preferred forum for cross-border energy disputes due to its neutrality and enforceability. Nigerian law, including the Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023, strengthens the enforceability of arbitral awards and recognises interim measures that can protect parties during proceedings.

Where disputes escalate, recovery planning should begin early, particularly because many upstream projects operate through special purpose vehicles with limited asset exposure. Effective recovery analysis should assess;

Corporate structure and beneficial ownership. Availability of parent company guarantees. Location of attachable assets. Cross-border enforcement pathways

1.6.1. Litigation and Strategic Use of Nigerian Courts

Enforcement through Nigerian courts presents several practical challenges. Proceedings may involve slow timelines, interlocutory injunctions that delay execution and political sensitivity in high-value disputes involving government-linked entities. For this reason, domestic litigation is often approached as a targeted enforcement tool rather than the primary dispute resolution pathway. In appropriate circumstances, Nigerian courts may still play an important strategic role in asset preservation.

Parties may seek interim freezing relief, including Mareva-type injunctions granted in limited circumstances to prevent dissipation of assets. Garnishee proceedings may also be used to attach funds held in Nigerian bank accounts or enforce judgments against identifiable local assets. In practice, the most effective recovery strategies often combine offshore arbitration with carefully timed use of Nigerian court procedures to secure assets within the jurisdiction.

CONCLUSION

Payment risk in Nigerian oil and gas transactions is not merely theoretical; it is structural, recurring and closely connected to the regulatory, financial and operational realities of the sector. Effective risk management therefore requires a disciplined approach that begins at the negotiation stage and continues throughout project execution and, where necessary, into dispute resolution and recovery strategy.

Most payment disputes arise not from the inherent complexity of oil and gas transactions but from avoidable ambiguity, inadequate security structures or delayed intervention when early warning signs appear. Parties operating in the Nigerian energy market must therefore approach payment protection strategically, ensuring enforceable security arrangements, aligning contractual milestones with regulatory processes and designing dispute resolution frameworks that support practical recovery.

In practice, the most successful operators and contractors in the Nigerian energy sector approach payment protection as a core element of transaction structuring rather than a reactive dispute management tool. Contracts that anticipate regulatory dependencies, embed robust payment security structures and incorporate enforceable dispute resolution frameworks significantly reduce exposure to liquidity disruption. In a capital-intensive industry where operational continuity depends on reliable cash flow, disciplined payment risk management is not merely a legal safeguard; it is a strategic component of sustainable participation in Nigeria's energy market.

Footnotes

1. S.F. Olajide, ‘Risk management in the oil and gas sector: Management of government equities in the Nigeria oil and gas sector' (2025) 14(3) :124-138 IJRBSS

<https://www.researchgate.net/publication/391427680_Risk_management_in_the_oil_and_gas_sector_management_of_government_equities_in_the_Nigeria_oil_and_gas_sector> accessed 23 February, 2026.

2. Okwelum, C.O., ‘How Oil Companies Spark Disputes in Nigeria:The Case of Energia and Ozegbe of Ogume' (2023) 1(5), 1248-1266, EJTAS <https://ejtas.com/index.php/journal/article/download/390/319/> accessed 23 February, 2026.

3. C. Ucho et al, ‘Impact of Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) on Production Sharing Contract (PSC) Cost Recovery Analysis in Oil and Gas Management Budgeting in Niger Delta, Nigeria‘ (2026), International Journal Of Research And Innovation In Social Science

<https://rsisinternational.org/journals/ijriss/uploads/vol10-iss2-pg4261-4270-202603_pdf.pdf> accessed 11 March, 2026.

4. J. Nnanna, ‘Increasing remittances and tackling FX shortage in Nigeria – The CBN conundrum' Business Day (Lagos, 25 March 2021)

<https://businessday.ng/opinion/article/increasing-remittances-and-tackling-fx-shortage-in-nigeria-the-cbn-conundrum/> accessed 11 March, 2026.

5. A. Latilo, N.S. Uzougbo, et al, ‘Role and effectiveness of advance payment guarantees in construction contracts' (2024), 6(1):88-102, World Journal of Advanced Science and Technology <https://www.researchgate.net/publication/383492047_Role_and_effectiveness_of_advance_payment_guarantees_in_construction_contracts> accessed 11 March, 2026.

6. A.J. Black, ‘Joint Operating Agreements: An International Comparison from

Petroleum Law' (1992), Journal of Natural Resources & Environmental Law, Volume 8 Issue 1 <https://uknowledge.uky.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1141&context=jnrel> accessed 11 March, 2026.

7. Ogunleye, O., & Olabode, A. ‘Nigeria's petroleum fiscal regime: Challenges and opportunities' (2020), Journal of Extractive Industries and Society, 7(3), 965–973.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.