Governing The Legal Implications Of Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Zimbabwe: A Framework For Business

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics are driving a technological revolution across industries and society globally. As Zimbabwe navigates the impacts of these transformative technologies, it is crucial to investigate the legal implications of AI and robotics and establish a comprehensive regulatory framework to govern their development and use. This article explores key legal issues that business professionals in Zimbabwe must consider in the context of AI and robotics.

LIABILITY CONCERNS: DEFINING RESPONSIBILITY IN THE AGE OF AI AND ROBOTICS

One of the most pressing concerns related to AI and robotics is determining liability when harm occurs. For example, who should be held accountable if a robot or AI system causes damage or injury? In Zimbabwe, courts will likely apply traditional law of delict standards to assess liability. However, the complex nature of AI systems, particularly those capable of independent decision-making, raises questions about the sufficiency of current legal frameworks.

To illustrate, if an AI-powered vehicle is involved in an accident, who is responsible— the manufacturer, the owner, or the AI system itself? As AI and robotics continue to evolve, Zimbabwe's courts will need to address these issues and establish new legal precedents to deal with the growing intricacies of these technologies.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY: PROTECTING AI-GENERATED WORKS

As AI systems become increasingly capable of generating literary, artistic, and musical works, significant intellectual property (IP) issues emerge. In Zimbabwe, the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act [Chapter 26:05] currently protects literary and artistic works. However, this Act does not explicitly address the question of ownership and protection of works created by AI systems. Without clear guidance, creators and owners of AI-generated works may struggle to assert their rights and protect their creations.

A robust IP framework that addresses AI-generated works is essential for ensuring that the rights of creators and owners are upheld, while also fostering innovation in the AI sector.

EMPLOYMENT LAW: ADAPTING TO THE IMPACT OF AUTOMATION

AI and automation are fundamentally changing the nature of work, with many jobs at risk of being displaced by technology. In Zimbabwe, the Labour Act [Chapter 28:01] provides a legal framework for employment law, but it does not address the specific challenges posed by AI and automation. As businesses increasingly rely on AI and robotics, there is a growing need for reform in employment laws to protect workers' rights and provide support for those displaced by technological advancements.

Future reforms should consider issues such as the reskilling of workers, compensation for displaced employees, and the establishment of a fair and sustainable workforce in the era of AI.

REGULATORY FRAMEWORK: ESTABLISHING COMPREHENSIVE OVERSIGHT

While Zimbabwe has made strides by establishing a National Data Protection Authority to oversee privacy and data security, broader regulations are still needed to govern the development and application of robotics and AI technologies. The country's existing legal infrastructure is not yet fully equipped to handle the rapid pace of technological advancement in this sector.

A comprehensive regulatory framework should be developed to ensure the safe, ethical, and responsible deployment of AI and robotics across various industries. This framework should address issues such as data protection, safety standards, transparency, and accountability.

CHARTING A PATH FORWARD

The development of AI and robotics presents both tremendous opportunities and significant challenges for Zimbabwe. To ensure that these technologies are harnessed for the benefit of society, the country must develop a detailed legislative framework that regulates their growth and application. By addressing issues such as liability, intellectual property, employment law, and regulatory oversight, Zimbabwe can create an environment where AI and robotics can thrive while safeguarding the interests of businesses, workers, and the public at large.

A proactive approach to AI and robotics regulation will not only enhance Zimbabwe's technological landscape but also ensure that the nation remains competitive in the global market for innovation and industry development. By addressing the legal implications of AI and robotics today, Zimbabwe can lay the foundation for a prosperous and ethically responsible technological future.

