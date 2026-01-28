Get Back To Basics With Your Marketing In 2026

While there are lots of new tools and technology available for firms and their marketing teams, it's crucial for marketing leaders to take a step back and ensure there is a thorough understanding of their clients and how best to support them.

The distraction of the "next big thing"

AI, automation, and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms: there is no shortage of new and shiny marketing tools. It is easy to feel that growth is just one new system or piece of software away.

What is the silver bullet for growth?

Without clarity on who the marketing activity is aimed at and why, even the most advanced technology will underperform. This can result in wasted time, inconsistent messaging, and low-quality enquiries.

Why the basics matter more than ever

Before investing in new tools, it is worth reassessing marketing fundamentals. At its core, effective professional services marketing comes down to three considerations:

Who the firm's clients are (and who the firm's team would like to work with); What those clients' needs and frustrations are; and How the firm helps them achieve their goals.

Step one: be clear on who the clients are

Many firms can describe their clients in broad terms such as turnover, sector, or location. While this provides a starting point, it is rarely enough to guide effective marketing.

Creating clear client personas is far more powerful. Each persona should represent a real individual including their role, decision-making capacity, business stage, and how they engage with professional advisers.

The more specific the persona, the easier it becomes to communicate with clarity and consistency.

Step two: understand what keeps clients up at night

Clients' biggest concerns are rarely limited to tax deadlines or compliance requirements. Common worries include growth, cash flow, people issues, risk, work-life balance, and making the wrong decision.

Key questions to ask include what pressures clients face, what they are anxious about, and what success looks like for them.

Step three: link services directly to client goals

With a clear understanding of client needs, firms can articulate how their services help in a meaningful way.

This is not about listing services, but translating them into outcomes such as reducing uncertainty, supporting decision making, or helping clients achieve their ambitions.

This clarity makes a firm's value easier to understand, both externally and internally.

Once the basics are in place, firms can plan marketing with greater purpose, making informed decisions about messaging, audience, and channels.

At that stage, AI, automation, and new platforms become effective enablers rather than distractions.

A simple test:

Could everyone in the firm clearly explain who they help, which problems they solve, and why clients choose them over competitors? If not, that is where the marketing focus should begin.

As firms plan for 2026, the most successful will not be those chasing new trends, but those that take the time to get the fundamentals right first.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.