Finance Lease Law 2012 Bilingual

The following terms and phrases – wherever mentioned in this Law – shall have the meanings assigned thereto unless the context requires otherwise:

نظام الايجار التمويلي

1433 هـ

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

مرسوم ملكي رقم م / 48 بتاريخ 13 / 8 / 1433

بعون الله تعالى

نحن عبد الله بن عبد العزيز آل سعود

ملك المملكة العربية السعودية

بناء على المادة (السبعين) من النظام الأساسي للحكم، الصادر بالأمر الملكي رقم (أ/٩٠) بتاريخ ٢٧/ ٨ /١٤١٢هـ.

وبناء على المادة (العشرين) من نظام مجلس الوزراء، الصادر بالأمر الملكي رقم (أ/١٣) بتاريخ ٣/ ٣ / ١٤١٤هـ.

وبناء على المادة (السابعة عشرة) المعدلة، والمادة (الثامنة عشرة) من نظام مجلس الشورى، الصادر بالأمر الملكي رقم (أ/٩١) بتاريخ ٢٧/ ٨/ ١٤١٢هـ.

وبعد الاطلاع على قراري مجلس الشورى رقم (٤٩/ ٣٤) بتاريخ ٢٧/ ٦/ ١٤٢٩هـ، ورقم (١٣/ ١٦) بتاريخ ٢٣/ ٤/ ١٤٣٢هـ.

وبعد الاطلاع على قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (٢٥٦) بتاريخ ١٢/ ٨/ ١٤٣٣هـ.

رسمنا بما هو آت:

أولًا : الموافقة على نظام الإيجار التمويلي، وذلك بالصيغة المرافقة.

ثانيًا : على سمو نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء والوزراء ورؤساء الأجهزة المعنية المستقلة – كل فيما يخصه – تنفيذ مرسومنا هذا.

عبد الله بن عبد العزيز آل سعود

قرار رقم (٢٥٦) وتاريخ : ١٢ / ٨/ ١٤٣٣ هـ

إن مجلس الوزراء

بعد الاطلاع على المعاملة الواردة من الديوان الملكي برقم ٧٤٠ وتاريخ ٣/ ١/ ١٤٣٣هـ، المشتملة على خطاب معالي وزير المالية رئيس مجلس إدارة صندوق الاستثمارات العامة رقم ٣/ ١١٠٣٩ وتاريخ ١٩/ ١١/ ١٤٢٦هـ، في شأن مشروع نظام الإيجار التمويلي.

وبعد الاطلاع على المذكرة رقم (٨٦) وتاريخ ٢٥/ ٢/ ١٤٣١هـ، المعدة في هيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء.

وبعد الاطلاع على المحاضر رقم (٣) وتاريخ ١٩/ ١/ ١٤٢٩هـ، ورقم (٩١) وتاريخ ٢٣/ ٢/ ١٤٣٠هـ، ورقم (٥٧٧) وتاريخ ٢٢/ ١٢/ ١٤٣٠هـ، ورقم (٣٠٥) وتاريخ ٢٣/ ٥/ ١٤٣٣هـ، المعدة في هيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء.

وبعد النظر في قراري مجلس الشورى رقم (٤٩/ ٣٤) وتاريخ ٢٧/ ٦/ ١٤٢٩هـ، ورقم (١٣/ ١٦) وتاريخ ٢٣/ ٤/ ١٤٣٢هـ.

وبعد الاطلاع على توصية اللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء رقم (٦١٠) وتاريخ ٢١/ ٧/ ١٤٣٣هـ.

يقرر

الموافقة على نظام الإيجار التمويلي، بالصيغة المرافقة.

وقد أعد مشروع مرسوم ملكي بذلك، صيغته مرافقة لهذا.

رئيس مجلس الوزراء

Finance Lease Law

Royal Decree No. M/48

July 3, 2012

نظام الايجار التمويلي

Introductory Chapter: Definitions

Article 1

The following terms and phrases – wherever mentioned in this Law – shall have the meanings assigned thereto unless the context requires otherwise:

Law: Finance Lease Law.

Regulation: Implementing Regulation of this Law.

SAMA: Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency.

Governor: Governor of Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency.

Contract: Finance lease contract.

Lessor: A joint stock company licensed to offer finance lease.

Lessee: A person holding the right to use the leased asset under a contract.

Producer: Producer of the leased asset.

Supplier: Supplier of the leased asset.

Leased Asset: Any asset that can be leased whether real estates, movables, rights, services and intangible rights such as intellectual property rights.

Basic Maintenance: The maintenance indispensable to the original asset as per the norm.

Operational Maintenance: The maintenance needed for the continuation of the asset's benefit as per the norm.

Contract Register: A register for finance lease contracts concluded or executed in the Kingdom, sales contracts resulting from finance lease and any amendments thereto in accordance with the provisions of this Law.

التعريفات

المادة الأولى:

يقصد بالألفاظ والعبارات الآتية - أينما وردت في هذا النظام - المعاني المبينة أمام كل منها، ما لم يقتض السياق خلاف ذلك :

النظام : نظام الإيجار التمويلي.

اللائحة : اللائحة التنفيذية لهذا النظام.

المؤسسة : مؤسسة النقد العربي السعودي.

المحافظ : محافظ مؤسسة النقد العربي السعودي.

العقد : عقد الإيجار التمويلي.

المؤجر : الشركة المساهمة المرخص لها بمزاولة الإيجار التمويلي.

المستأجر : من يملك منفعة الأصل المؤجر بموجب العقد.

المنتج : من يقوم بإنتاج الأصل المؤجر.

المورد : من يورد الأصل المؤجر.

الأصل المؤجر : ما يمكن إيجاره من العقار، والمنقول، والمنافع، والخدمات، والحقوق المعنوية كحقوق الملكية الفكرية.

الصيانة الأساسية : الصيانة التي يتوقف عليها بقاء أصل العين بحسب العرف.

الصيانة التشغيلية : الصيانة التي تحتاج إليها العين لاستمرار منفعتها بحسب العرف.

سجل العقود : السجل الذي تقيد فيه عقود الإيجار التمويلي المبرمة في المملكة أو المنفذة فيها، وتقيد فيه عقود البيع المترتبة على الإيجار التمويلي، وأي تعديل لهذه العقود، وذلك وفقًا لأحكام هذا النظام.

Chapter 1: Finance Lease Contract

Article 2

1. The finance lease contract is a contract under which the lessor leases fixed or movable assets, rights, services or intangible rights in his capacity as owner or owner of proceeds thereof, or a person able to own or produce such assets, provided that the lessor has obtained such assets for the purpose of leasing them, as a business, to a third party, as specified by the Regulation.

2. Without prejudice to provisions governing real estate ownership by nonSaudis, ownership of leased assets may be conveyed to the lessee pursuant to the provisions of the contract either by stipulating that ownership conveyance is conditional on paying the dues of the contract, paying such dues plus a certain amount, promising to sell for a nominal price, paying the price agreed upon in the contract, paying the value of the leased asset at the time of concluding the sale contract, or by way of gift.

المادة الثانية:

1- يعد عقدًا إيجاريًّا تمويليًّا كل عقد يقوم المؤجر فيه بإيجار أصول ثابتة أو منقولة، أو منافع، أو خدمات، أو حقوق معنوية بصفته مالكًا لها، أو لمنفعتها، أو قادرًا على تملكها، أو قادرًا على إقامتها، وذلك إذا كان حصول المؤجر عليها لأجل تأجيرها على الغير على سبيل الاحتراف، وتوضح اللائحة ذلك.

2- دون إخلال بأحكام تملك العقار لغير السعوديين، يجوز انتقال ملكية الأصول المؤجرة للمستأجر وفقًا لأحكام العقد، إما بشرط يعلق التملك على سداد دفعات العقد، أو سدادها مع مبلغ محدد، أو بوعد بالبيع بثمنٍ رمزي، أو بثمنٍ يتفق عليه في العقد، أو بقيمة الأصل وقت إبرام عقد البيع، أو بالهبة.

Article 3

A written or electronic contract shall be concluded between the lessor and the lessee and shall include information relating to contracting parties, leased asset and its condition, lease amount, payment due dates as well as contract term and contract conditions. The contract and any amendments thereto shall be registered in the contract register in accordance with the provisions of this Law.



المادة الثالثة:

يجب أن يحرر عقد كتابي أو إلكتروني بين المؤجر والمستأجر، يتضمن بيانات تتعلق بالعاقدين، والأصل المؤجر، وحالته، والأجرة، وآجال سدادها، ومدة العقد، وشروطه، ويسجل لاحقًا في سجل العقود وفقًا لأحكام هذا النظام، ويلحق بسجله أي تعديل يطرأ عليه.

Article 4

Prior to concluding the contract, the lessee may determine the specifications of the asset to be leased with the supplier, producer or contractor. The lessee shall be liable for any consequences resulting from determining asset specifications. If such specifications were determined with the approval of the lessor, such specifications shall be binding to the lessor only within the limits of such approval.



المادة الرابعة:

يجوز للمستأجر قبل إبرام العقد تحديد أوصاف الأصل المراد استئجاره مع المورد أو المنتج أو المقاول، ويكون المستأجر مسؤولًا عما يترتب على تحديده لأوصاف الأصل.

وإن حددت الأوصاف بناءً على موافقة من المؤجر، فلا تكون ملزمة للمؤجر إلا في حدود الموافقة.

Article 5

If the lessor authorizes the lessee in writing to directly receive the leased asset from the supplier, producer or contractor as per the conditions and specifications set out in the contract, such receipt shall be by virtue of a record establishing the conditions of the leased asset. The lessee shall be responsible vis-à-vis the lessor for any information about the leased asset stated in said record. If the supplier, producer or contractor refuses to sign the record, the lessee may refuse receipt of such asset.

المادة الخامسة:

إذا فوض المؤجر المستأجر - كتابة - بتسلم الأصل المؤجر مباشرة من المورد أو المنتج أو المقاول وفقًا للشروط والأوصاف المحددة في العقد، فيجب أن يكون التسليم بموجب محضر يثبت فيه حالة الأصل المؤجر، ويكون المستأجر مسؤولًا تجاه المؤجر عن أي بيان عن الأصل أثبت في محضر التسلم الموقع. وإن امتنع المورد، أو المنتج، أو المقاول عن توقيع المحضر، فللمستأجر رفض تسلمه.

Article 6

1. The lessee shall make the agreed lease payments on dates set in the contract regardless to whether the lessee benefits from the leased asset, unless the failure to benefit is caused by the lessor.

2. A condition to advance the maturity dates of future lease payments to be made by the lessee in case of default is permissible, provided such payments do not exceed the number of defaulted payments.

3. Part of the lease payments may be advanced, and the advance lease payments shall be refunded in case of failure to deliver the leased asset or benefit therefrom for a reason not attributed to the lessee.

المادة السادسة:

1- يدفع المستأجر دفعات الأجرة المتفق عليها في المواعيد المحددة في العقد ولو لم ينتفع بالأصل المؤجر، إلا إذا كان عدم الانتفاع بسبب المؤجِّر.

2 - يجوز اشتراط تقديم حلول دفعات أجرة مستقبلية، يدفعها المستأجر في حال تأخره في السداد، بشرط ألا تتجاوز عدد الدفعات التي تأخر عن سدادها.

3 - يجوز تعجيل جزء من الأجرة، ويرد المعجَّل من الأجرة إن تعذر تسليم الأصل أو الانتفاع به بسبب لا يعود إلى المستأجر.

Article 7

1. The lessee shall use the leased asset for the agreed purposes within the ordinary use and shall be responsible for performing the operational maintenance at his own expense according to prevailing technical practices. The basic maintenance shall be performed by the lessor unless agreed to be performed by the lessee. In such case, the basic maintenance shall be limited to wear and tear rather than inherent defect or fault in the leased asset.

2. The lessee shall promptly notify the lessor at his address of any occurrence that prevents whole or partial use of the leased asset, in accordance with the Regulation.

المادة السابعة:

1 - يلتزم المستأجر باستعمال الأصل المؤجر في الأغراض المتفق عليها في حدود الاستعمال المعتاد، ويكون مسؤولًا عن القيام بأعمال الصيانة التشغيلية على نفقته وفق الأصول الفنية المتبعة.

أما الصيانة الأساسية فإنها تلزم المؤجر، ما لم يتفق الطرفان على التزام المستأجر بها، وتكون حينئذ فيما ينشأ عن استخدام المستأجر للأصل دون ما يكون ناشئًا من خلل أو عيب في الأصل المؤجر.

2 - يلتزم المستأجر بإشعار المؤجر (على عنوانه) بما يطرأ على الأصل المؤجر من عوارض تمنع الانتفاع به كليًّا أو جزئيًّا فور حدوثها، وفق ما تحدده اللائحة.

Article 8

The lessee shall not make any alterations or modifications to the leased asset without a written consent by the lessor. Such consent shall determine the nature and scope of such alterations or modifications and the party responsible for the cost.

المادة الثامنة:

لا يجوز للمستأجر إجراء أي تغيير أو تعديل في الأصل المؤجر دون موافقة محررة من المؤجر، تتضمن طبيعة التغيير أو التعديل، ونطاقه، والمسؤول عن كلفته.

Article 9

1. The lessee shall not be liable for loss of the leased asset unless caused by deliberate act or negligence on his part. If such loss is due to deliberate act or negligence on the part of the lessee, he shall be liable to pay the value of the leased asset at the time of loss save for what is covered by insurance.

2. The lessor shall be liable for the consequences of loss if caused by him or by force majeure.

3. The lessor shall be responsible to obtain cooperative insurance on the leased asset and shall not require it from the lessee.

المادة التاسعة:

1- لا يتحمل المستأجر تبعة هلاك الأصل المؤجر ما لم يتعدَّ أو يفرط، فإن كان الهلاك بتعدٍّ أو تفريط من المستأجر؛ فيتحمل المستأجر قيمة الأصل عند الهلاك باستثناء ما يغطيه التأمين.

2 - يتحمل المؤجر تبعة الهلاك إذا كان بسببه أو بقوة قاهرة.

3 - يتحمل المؤجر التأمين التعاوني على الأصل المؤجر، ولا يجوز اشتراطه على المستأجر.

Article 10

Securities may be issued against the lessor's rights in accordance with regulations and rules issued by the Capital Market Authority.

المادة العاشرة:

يجوز إصدار أوراق مالية مقابل حقوق المؤجر، وفقًا للوائح والقواعد التي تصدرها هيئة السوق المالية.

Article 11

The lessee may assign the contract to another lessee upon the lessor's approval.

The Regulation shall stipulate provisions governing such assignment.

المادة الحادية عشرة:

يجوز للمستأجر التنازل عن العقد إلى مستأجر آخر بموافقة المؤجر، وتوضح اللائحة أحكام ذلك.

Article 12

1. The lessor may affix any information to the leased moveable asset to protect it, including the lessor's name and the contract registration number in the contract register.

2. The lessor, or designee, may inspect the leased asset to ascertain the continuity of possession by the lessee and examine its condition, provided this is not harmful to the lessee as provided for in the Regulation and the contract.

المادة الثانية عشرة:

1- للمؤجر أن يضع على المنقول المؤجر أي بيان لحمايته، بما في ذلك اسمه، ورقم تسجيل العقد في سجل العقود.

2 - للمؤجر - أو من ينيبه - الكشف على الأصل المؤجر؛ للتأكد من استمرار حيازة المستأجر له ولفحص حالته، على ألا يُلحق هذا الإجراء ضررًا بالمستأجر، وذلك وفقًا لما تحدده اللائحة والاشتراطات المنصوص عليها في العقد.

Article 13

1. If the possession, operation or management of the asset subject of the ontract requires obtaining a license, the lessee may apply to the competent authority to obtain such license based on the registered contract in accordance with the provisions of this Law. The license may be issued in the name of the lessor with an indication that the leased asset is in the possession of the lessee under the contract. This shall be specified in the Regulation.

2. Unless agreed otherwise, the lessee shall bear all statutory fees for obtaining the license and renewal thereof.

المادة الثالثة عشرة:

1- إذا كان اقتناء محل العقد أو تشغيله أو تسييره يستلزم رخصة، فلمستأجره أن يتقدم إلى الجهة المختصة بطلب الحصول على هذه الرخصة، استنادًا إلى العقد المسجل وفقًا لأحكام هذا النظام. ويجوز أن تصدر الرخصة باسم المؤجر متضمنة ما يدل على أن الأصل في حيازة المستأجر بموجب العقد، وتبين اللائحة أحكام ذلك.

2 - يتحمل المستأجر جميع الرسوم النظامية للحصول على الرخصة وتجديدها، ما لم يتفق على خلاف ذلك.

Article 14

The lessee shall be liable for damages resulting from his use of the leased asset.

المادة الرابعة عشرة:

يتحمل المستأجر المسؤولية عن الأضرار الناتجة من استخدامه الأصل المؤجر.

Article 15

If the lessor sells the leased asset to a third party, ownership of said asset shall be transferred encumbered by the contract.

المادة الخامسة عشرة:

إذا باع المؤجر الأصل المؤجر للغير، فإن ملكية الأصل تنتقل محملة بالعقد.

Article 16

The lessee may not accord rights against ownership of the asset nor pledge it to a third party without the written approval of the lessor.

المادة السادسة عشرة:

لا يجوز للمستأجر ترتيب حقوق على ملكية الأصل، أو رهنه لطرف ثالث إلا بموافقة محررة من المؤجر

Article 17

If the leased asset is a moveable asset, it shall remain as such even if it turns into a fixed asset or is attached to a real estate.

المادة السابعة عشرة:

إذا كان الأصل المؤجر منقولًا، فإنه يحتفظ بهذه الصفة ولو ثَبَت أو أُلحق بعقار.

Chapter 2: Contract Register

Article 18

1. Subject to the provisions of the Companies Law, a joint stock company or more shall be incorporated pursuant to a license from SAMA to register contracts. Such joint stock company shall undertake the following:

a) prepare a register for contracts without prejudice to the provisions of the Real Estate Registration Law;

b) register contracts which include information on the leased assets and related rights; and

c) disclose contract records to the licensed finance entities upon the written approval of the lessor.

2. Participation in the incorporation and ownership of the contract registration company provided for in paragraph 1 of this Article shall be restricted to companies licensed to offer finance leasing. SAMA shall regulate capital increase of the contract registration company – upon co-ownership of said company by new licensed companies – and distribution of profits subject to Companies Law and Capital Market Law and its regulations.

3. The Regulation shall regulate procedures for entry into the register of the contract registration company, the title deed of personal properties, other information required for registration, amendment and cancellation procedures, right of disclosure to third parties, retention period, registration information uniformity, exchange and access as well as fees for services offered.

المادة الثامنة عشرة:

1 - مع مراعاة أحكام نظام الشركات، تؤسس شركة مساهمة أو أكثر بترخيص من المؤسسة، يكون غرضها تسجيل العقود، وتتولى ما يأتي:

أ - إعداد سجل خاص بالعقود، دون إخلال بما يقضي به نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار.

‌ب - تسجيل العقود، متضمنة بيانات الأصول المؤجرة، والحقوق المتعلقة بها.

‌ج - الإفصاح لجهات التمويل المرخصة عن سجلات العقود بموافقة محررة من المؤجر.

2 - تنحصر المشاركة في تأسيس وملكية شركة تسجيل العقود المنصوص عليها في الفقرة (1) من هذه المادة في الشركات المرخصة لمزاولة الإيجار التمويلي. وتتولى المؤسسة تنظيم كيفية زيادةرأس مال شركة تسجيل العقود (وذلك بدخول الشركات المرخصة الجديدة في ملكية هذه الشركة)، وكيفية توزيع أرباحها، مع مراعاة نظام الشركات، ونظام السوق المالية ولوائحه.

3 - تنظم اللائحة إجراءات القيد في السجل في شركة تسجيل العقود وسند الملكية لغير العقار، والبيانات الأخرى التي يتطلبها القيد، وإجراءات التعديل والإلغاء، وحق إطلاع الغير على السجل، ومدة الحفظ، ووحدة بيانات التسجيل، وتبادلها، والنفاذ إليها، والمقابل المالي لقاء خدماتها.

Article 19

1. Without prejudice to the provisions governing ownership of real estates, ownership of the leased assets by the lessor vis-à-vis third parties shall be established by contract registration in accordance with this Law and its Regulation.

2. In the event of securitization, the lessor shall take measures for endorsement in the contract register in accordance with rules and measures set out in the Regulation.

3. Amendments made to the contract, whether to terms or parties thereto, may be invoked against third parties only from the date of endorsement of such amendments in the register.

المادة التاسعة عشرة:

1- دون إخلال بأحكام تملك العقار، تثبت ملكية المؤجر للأصول المؤجرة في مواجهة الغير بتسجيل العقود وفقًا لأحكام هذا النظام ولائحته.

2 - على المؤجر في حال التسنيد اتخاذ إجراءات التأشير على سجل العقود، وذلك وفقًا للقواعد والإجراءات التي تبينها اللائحة.

3 - لا يجوز الاحتجاج في مواجهة الغير بما يطرأ على العقد من تعديل لشروطه أو تغير أطرافه إلا من تاريخ التأشير على سجله بذلك.

Article 20

Subject to the provisions of Article 9 of this Law, the lessee shall hand over the leased asset – in the condition agreed upon in the contract – to the lessor upon contract termination, revocation or expiration, unless the lessee opts for ownership of the leased asset as stipulated in the contract.

المادة العشرون:

مـع مـراعـاة ما ورد في المـادة (التاسعة) من هذا النظام، يسلِّم المستأجـر الأصـل المـؤجَّـر - بالحالة المتفق عليها في العقد - إلى المؤجر عند إنهاء العقد أو انفساخه أو انقضاء مدته، ما لم يختر المستأجر امتلاك الأصل المؤجر بموجب العقد.

Article 21

The lessor may stipulate the right to revoke the contract and repossess the leased asset if the lessee defaults in making the due payments in accordance with the Regulation in a manner ensuring fairness between the parties to the contract.

المادة الحادية والعشرون:

للمؤجر اشتراط حق فسخ العقد واسترداد الأصل المؤجر إذا تخلف المستأجر عن سداد دفعات مستحقة وفقًا لما تحدده اللائحة، بما يحقق العدالة بين طرفي العقد.

Article 22

1. The contract shall terminate upon total loss of the leased asset.

2. In case of a partial loss of the leased asset that undermines use thereof, and the lessor fails to restore the leased asset to its earlier condition or replace it with a similar asset acceptable to the lessee, the lessee may terminate the contract or agree with the lessor to continue with the contract and amend the lease value in proportion to such loss. In case of contract continuity without change, no payment shall be required for the repair period unless the lessor compensates the lessee during such period with another asset equal to the leased asset.

3. If the lessee is prevented from the full use of the leased asset by an act of a competent authority for a reason not attributed to the lessee, the contract shall terminate and no rent shall be payable as of the date of such prevention.

4. The Regulation shall, upon termination or rescindment of the contract during the lease term, set the criteria determining the entitlements of each party in an equitable manner according to Sharia principles, taking into account any due insurance compensation.

المادة الثانية والعشرون:

1- ينفسخ العقد إذا هلك الأصل المؤجر هلاكًا كليًّا.

2 - إذا كان هلاك الأصل المؤجر هلاكًا جزئيًّا مخلاً بالمنفعة، ولم يقم المؤجر خلال ميعاد مناسب بإعادة الأصل المؤجر إلى الحال التي كان عليها أو إبداله بأصل مماثل يقبله المستأجر؛ جاز للمستأجر فسخ العقد أو الاتفاق مع المؤجر على استمرار العقد وتعديل الأجرة بما يتناسب مع حال الهلاك الجزئي للأصل. وفي حال استمرار العقد على حاله، فلا أجرة على المدة التي استغرقت للإصلاح ما لم يعوضه المؤجر خلال هذه المدة بأصل آخر لا يقل عن الأصل المؤجر.

3 - إذا صدر عن السلطات المختصة ما يمنع الانتفاع الكلي بالأصل المؤجّر دون سبب من المستأجر، ينفسخ عقد الإيجار وتسقط الأجرة من وقت المنع.

4 - تحدد اللائحة المعايير المحددة لما يستحقه كل طرف عند فسخ العقد أو انفساخه أثـناء مدة الإجارة، بما يحقق العدالة بين الطرفين وفق الأصول الشرعية، مع مراعاة ما استحق من تعويضات تأمينية.

Article 23

The lessee may, in case of bankruptcy declaration of the lessor or liquidation of the business thereof, continue implementing the contract as per its terms or return the leased asset with the approval of the receiver or the liquidator.

المادة الثالثة والعشرون:

يجوز للمستأجر - في حال إشهار إفلاس المؤجر أو تصفية نشاطه - الاستمرار في تنفيذ العقد وفق شروطه، أو إعادة الأصل بموافقة وكيل التفليسة أو المصفي.

Chapter 3: Violations and Disputes

Article 24

The competent court shall resolve disputes arising from application of the provisions of this Law and its Regulation and shall impose penalties provided for in this Law.

المادة الرابعة والعشرون:

تتولى المحكمة المختصة الفصل في المنازعات الناشئة من تطبيق أحكام هذا النظام ولائحته، والنظر في مخالفات أحكامهما وإيقاع العقوبات المنصوص عليها في هذا النظام.

Article 25

1. In case of failure to hand over the fixed leased assets in any of the events specified in this Law, the lessor may request the competent court to issue a ruling to this effect. The court shall decide on such request within a maximum period of 30 days from the date of filing the request.

2. Pursuant to the provisions of this Law, the lessor may repossess movable assets from the lessee in the events where such right of repossession is stipulated in the contract between the two parties. Repossession shall be overseen by specialized firms licensed by the Ministry of Justice in accordance with the Enforcement Law.

المادة الخامسة والعشرون:

1- إذا لم تسلم الأصول الثابتة المؤجرة في الأحوال المنصوص عليها في هذا النظام، فللمؤجر تقديم طلب إلى المحكمة المختصة لإصدار حكم بتسليم الأصل المؤجر، على أن يبت في الطلب خلال مدة أقصاها (ثلاثون) يومًا من تاريخ تقديمه.

2 - للمؤجر وفقًا لأحكام هذا النظام استرداد الأصول المنقولة من المستأجر في الحالات التي يتضمن العقد بين الطرفين حق المؤجر في استردادها. ويتولى الإشراف على تنفيذ استرداد الأصل من المستأجر شركات متخصصة مرخص لها من وزارة العدل وفقًا لنظام التنفيذ.

Article 26

Without prejudice to any severer penalties provided for in another law, any person who conceals the information affixed to the leased asset, alters the marks of the leased asset or the specifications thereof as recorded in the relevant registry, or sells or pledges the leased asset without the written consent of the lessor shall be penalized, depending on the gravity of the violation, with a fine not exceeding one-fourth the value of the leased asset, or imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months, or both.

المادة السادسة والعشرون:

مع عدم الإخلال بأي عقوبة أشد منصوص عليها في نظام آخر، يعاقب وفقًا لجسامة المخالفة بغرامة لا تزيد على ربع قيمة الأصل المؤجر، أو بالسجن مدة لا تزيد على ثلاثة أشهر، أو بالعقوبتين معًا؛ كل من طمس البيانات المثبتة على الأصل المؤجر أو غيَّر معالم الأصل أو أوصافه المقيدة في السجل الخاص بذلك، أو باع الأصل المؤجر، أو رهنه دون موافقة محررة من المؤجر.

Chapter 4: Concluding Provisions

Article 27

The Governor shall, in agreement with the Minister of Justice, issue the Implementing Regulation within 90 days from the date of issuance of this Law.

المادة السابعة والعشرون :

يصدر المحافظ بالاتفاق مع وزير العدل اللائحة التنفيذية لهذا النظام خلال تسعين يومًا من تاريخ صدوره .

Article 28 This Law shall enter into force 90 days from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

المادة الثامنة والعشرون:

يعمل بهذا النظام بعد مضي (تسعين) يومًا من تاريخ نشره في الجريدة الرسمية.

